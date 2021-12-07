A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle that was struck by another driver on Tuesday morning is "likely totaled" but, fortunately, the deputy who was inside it at the time of the crash is OK and will return to work Wednesday.
"We transported him to get him checked out, and aside from a few bumps and bruises, he has been cleared to return to work tomorrow," said Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Cold temperatures and precipitation made for slick roads across much of the region Tuesday, contributing to several accidents.
The deputy had responded to a non-injury one-vehicle rollover that happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 26 and 97th North between Idaho Falls and Ririe and was in his patrol car finishing paperwork, when his vehicle was hit.
A black Dodge pickup truck traveling east hit the patrol vehicle and then went off the roadway and into a ditch, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
The pickup's driver was transported by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
The collision took a valuable patrol vehicle out of commission. Lovell said it can cost upward of $60,000 to purchase and fully equip a patrol vehicle, although the Sheriff's Office will salvage what equipment it can from the damaged vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office does have a handful of older vehicles in reserve and the deputy will be assigned to one of those for the time being.
"When you have a vehicle totaled, it kind of taxes us a bit to be able to purchase the vehicle and the necessary equipment and to have that equipment installed," Lovell said. "It's not something that can happen overnight."
Idaho State Police is investigating the accident and claims will be filed with insurance.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions; especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene.