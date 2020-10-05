The Idaho Falls Department of Motor Vehicles will be prioritizing county residents for driver's licenses and other services, according to a news release.
"We recognize the spacing and ability to social distance in the current configuration of the Bonneville County Annex building results in some of our patrons having to wait in line outside of the building, and our hope is this change in procedure will help lessen that possibility," the news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said. "In either case our staff will continue to help patrons as quickly as possible and request everyone adhere to guidelines set in place that keep everyone as safe as possible."
Those from outside Bonneville County can still receive services on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The department is also asking residents to check the Idaho Transportation Department's website, to see if their needs can be met online.