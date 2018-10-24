Bonneville County’s early voting numbers in the 2018 midterm election have already surpassed the total number of early votes cast in 2014.
As of Monday evening 2,246 people cast early voting ballots, and hundreds more cast votes Tuesday, according to Brenda Prudent, election supervisor for Bonneville County. In 2014, the county collected 2,324 early votes.
Absentee ballots, however, are down from the previous midterm election. With less than two weeks until Election Day, the county has received 928 of the 1,827 mail-in ballots that were sent to voters who requested them. In 2014, the county received 2,160 absentee ballots.
Prudent said there is a trend among voters this year to vote in person rather than through the mail.
“If at all possible, they’d like to make sure their vote is here in the office,” she said. “We’re seeing lines now that normally we would see in the last week.”
Prudent said the election office, which usually employs six full-time staff members, has 10 to 12 employees working now, and there will be more added in the coming weeks so the office can handle the volume of early voters.
“We’ll be using lots of bodies,” she said. “Tell them to keep coming.”
Voters have until Nov. 2 to vote early in the elections office, and the county will receive absentee ballots until 8 p.m. on election day. Also, on election day, polls will be open at 7 a.m., an earlier opening time than most counties in Idaho, Prudent said.
Election day is Nov. 6 in Bonneville County, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.