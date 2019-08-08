Thursday marked the final full day of events at this year's Bonneville County Fair.
This week's fair was the first at the county's new fairgrounds, which opened this year. The fair had been held at the former fairgrounds near the zoo for the 106 years prior. Organizers at the University of Idaho extension guessed that more people attended this year after hearing from multiple visitors who were at the free fair for the first time.
The exhibit hall at the new Melaleuca 4-H Center was filled with craft projects from kids and adults around the county. Tables of decorated baked goods and homemade displays filled the children's side of the room, while quilts and photographs from older participants took up the other. All the displays were festooned with ribbons for participants and Grand Champion entries.
In the afternoon, seven girls competed in the junior and intermediate age ranges of the 4-H style show. The girls walked a makeshift runway in front of a panel of judges and a crowd of dozens of family members and fair visitors, showing off clothes that they had made over the last few months.
Ann Broughton was named the top model in the Bonneville County State Fair when she competed in 4-H's Style Review during high school. This year she was the chairwoman of the style show and her daughter Samantha won the intermediate age group in the Style Review.
"These kids get to learn confidence and how to be in front of a crowd. They learn skills, like sewing, that they can use their whole life," Broughton said.
The fair ended Thursday night with the market animal sale, where 253 animals from the livestock shows earlier this week were sold to the highest bidder, up 90 entries from the year before. Some will be used as breeding animals for future fair entries, while others will be butchered.