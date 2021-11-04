Students who were taking classes with the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County’s GED program can now find the program at a new location.
Anne Johnson, Financial Advocates of Southeast Idaho GED program coordinator, said the program's leaders decided in January that it had to move to a new location.The GED program is now hosted by Financial Advocates of Southeast Idaho and is located at 1675 Curlew Drive in Ammon, the same building as Rehabilitative Health Services.
The program was located at the Haven Shelter for 20 years, Johnson said. Students who were taking classes at the Haven Shelter can pick up right where they left off at the new location. The front office receptionist of the health services building will direct students to their class as they come in.
To be awarded a GED a student must pass four tests: social studies, math, language arts and science. To begin the FASI GED Program, students take sample GED pretests at the health services building to determine test readiness before beginning the GED program. Once a student is ready, GED program staff arranges for and pays all test fees for the student to take the GED tests at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Johnson said the GED program teaches hundreds of students per year and graduates 80 to 95 students annually. The classes are free and can be taken by anyone aged 16 and older.
“We handle people who are ready to move on to another job and may need a GED or want to go into some kind of training so they can start making a better living,” Johnson said.
The pandemic caused some students in the program to drop out when it shifted to an online format, Johnson said. She hopes students who struggled with learning online will reconsider and attend physical classes at the new location, she said.
Tutoring sessions are available Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the health services building. Interested individuals can take a pretest Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Interested individuals can contact Johnson for more information at 208-716-3533 or by sending an email to FASIGEDprogram@gmail.com.