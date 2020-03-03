Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark announced Tuesday he is running for reelection.
"My office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who commit crimes while proactively addressing specific mental health and substance abuse needs through our problem solving courts and other treatment programs," Clark wrote in a news release announcing his bid.
Clark became the county prosecutor in November 2014 via a unanimous vote by the Bonneville County Commissioners after his predecessor, Bruce Pickett, left the prosecutor's office to become a district judge. Clark was reelected in a county vote in 2016.
"I am grateful that nearly eighteen years ago I was able to return to my hometown and prosecute cases for Bonneville County," Clark wrote. "I look forward to continuing this service to our community, supporting victims and their families, and holding criminals accountable as Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney."
The primary election for Bonneville County offices is scheduled for May 19. The deadline for filing is March 13.