The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is pleased to announce that they will be hosting Kyle Rittenhouse & Dr. James Lindsay at the 2023 Lincoln Day Gala on Saturday April 15th, 2023 at the Melaleuca Event Center in Idaho Falls, ID.
Mr. Kyle Rittenhouse will come to tell his story firsthand and set the record straight about his self-defense case, including the events on the streets of Kenosha, WI during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots and his subsequent 2021 trial and full acquittal of all charges. Mr. Rittenhouse has been the target of relentless negative media and legal campaigns against him, and he has started the Media Accountability Project to hold the media accountable and take them to court for the lies they perpetuate against Americans.
Dr. James Lindsay is a mathematician, political commentator, and author of 6 books. He is the founder of New Discourses, an organization dedicated to shining the light of objective truth in subjective darkness. Dr. Lindsay has been a featured guest on Fox News, Glenn Beck, Joe Rogan, and NPR.
The Bonneville County Republican Party is offering sponsorship opportunities for this event, including meet-and-greet opportunities. Those interested in sponsoring this event should contact the Bonneville County Republican Party by email at bonnevillegop.info@gmail.com or by phone at 208-497-1211.
More details about the 2023 Bonneville County Lincoln Day Gala can be found on the Bonneville County Republican Party’s website at www.BonnevilleGOP.com/lincolnday.
Jesus. Was Nick Fuentes busy?
