Three deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office visited the Ammon City Council to ask for a 7 percent increase in law enforcement funding from the city for the next year.
The proposed increase would cost the city an additional $113,747 over the next year, bringing its total contribution to the sheriff’s office to more than $1.4 million. The majority of the increase was related to the hiring of a new patrol officer, who is currently being trained at the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy before joining the force later this year.
Captain Sam Hulse told the council that the county’s constant growth has begun stretching some parts of the sheriff’s office thin. County dispatch had received more than 10,400 calls last year and nany of those had come from the developing areas around Iona and Ucon than from Ammon. The sheriff’s office has also lost staff members to the Idaho Falls Police Department over the last year and had difficulty replacing them due to the low unemployment rate.
“We’re trying to stay in front of that growth and also facing a market that makes it harder to hire new cops,” Hulse said.
The presentation also broke down the number of stops, calls and responses that the sheriff’s office had handled over the past year. Patrol officers in Ammon had 768 stops per deputy last year. That’s slightly above the average of 736 stops per deputy across the county and far above the roughly 400 stops per officer reported in Idaho Falls.
A few councilmen balked at the increased cost, given the city’s relatively low crime statistics. Councilman Rex Thompson pointed out that Ammon made up 13 percent of the people protected by the sheriff’s office but only placed 6 percent of the 911 calls. City residents contributed nearly twice as much to the department as the county residents.
“I think it would be fair to start charging the county residents more and Ammon residents less,” Thompson said.
Lt. Kevin Casper rebutted Thompson by pointing out the additional need for policing caused by the number of businesses in the city and the quick response time that officers had within Ammon. Response times in Ammon were faster for all priority levels of dispatch calls than in other parts of the county, often by several minutes.
No final decision on the contract was made on Thursday night. Barring any new objections, city officials plan to renew the contract with the increases as part of the budgeting session later this year.