The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it is working with Othram Laboratories to identify bones found nearly two decades ago at Palisades Reservoir.
According to a sheriff's office news release, a man walking his dog in the area in 2002 found part of a human skull. A search by the sheriff's office uncovered a tailbone, a pelvic bone and a vertebra.
Because of the weathered conditions of the bones, they were assumed to have been in the water for between 15 and 20 years before being discovered. Testing confirmed the pelvic bone and the partial skull belonged to the same person. The bones are believed to belong to a man who was between the ages of 25 and 45.
According to a 2002 Post Register article, investigators had hoped to identify the deceased via dental records. The partial skull that was found, however, was missing its jaw.
Michael Vogen, director of case management for Othram Inc., said the company also did lab work for another mysterious set of remains. In 2019 the Clark County Sheriff's Office worked with Idaho State University's Department of Anthropology to identify a torso that had been found in a cave in 1979.
The remains were identified as Joseph Henry Loveless, an alcohol smuggler suspected of murdering his wife. The sheriff's office estimated his remains had been in the cave since 1916. But before the lab work was conducted on the Buffalo Cave remains and identified them as Loveless', the working theory was the remains might have been from an unsolved mystery from the 1970s. It's believed the cave's climate slowed the decay of the remains; leading initial investigators to believe they were much more recent.
Vogen plans to use similar methods to identify the bones found in Palisades. He said if DNA samples taken from the bones meet quality standards, the company can put the samples through DNA databases to identify relatives.
This technique, known as genetic genealogy, has been used to solve high profiles cases in Idaho that have gone cold, most notably the Angie Dodge murder in 1996.
The company has set up a page on DNASolves to raise funds for the testing. The sheriff's office donated $1,000 of the $5,000 needed.
Vogen said the lab work would take about 12 weeks. The lab would then compare to samples in DNA repositories, such as GEDMatch, to find relatives.
Deputies believe the bones may be from one of the victims of a May 24, 1980, boating accident in which two adult men and two children drowned. They have not ruled out that the bones may be from another accident, or that the deceased could be the victim of a crime.
There were eight people on board a 16-foot boat when it was capsized by a large wave 100 yards from the north shore of Palisades reservoir, according to previous Post Register reports. The water temperature was 36 degrees at the time of the accident. Four of the boat's passengers were picked up by witnesses in other boats who rushed to save them. The bodies of Laddie Schiess, 38, and his daughter, Toni, both of Victor, and Larry Hill, 38, and his son Jimmy, 7, both of Boise, were not recovered.
That year saw a high number of drownings in the region. There were 18 drownings in eastern Idaho in 1980, including nine in Bonneville County, according to Post Register archives.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office hopes that partnering with Othram Inc., via its DNASolves.com website, and asking for help from the community will provide the identifying information needed to determine what happened to this victim," the sheriff's office said in its news release.