Voters stand in line to cast their ballots at the polling place at the 4-H Education Complex at 1542 E. 73rd S. during Tuesday’s election. The midterm election saw higher early turnout in Bonneville County than the 2018 midterm, election officials said.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

The number of Bonneville County voters taking part in the midterm election increased slightly this year in comparison to results from the 2018 midterm even though the percentage of registered voters who took part declined.

"I think we were all taken back at how busy the polls were this year, the interest level was huge and the numbers came a little differently than we expected, but we were glad to see people participating," said Helena Welling, elections supervisor for Bonneville County.


