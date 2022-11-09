Voters stand in line to cast their ballots at the polling place at the 4-H Education Complex at 1542 E. 73rd S. during Tuesday’s election. The midterm election saw higher early turnout in Bonneville County than the 2018 midterm, election officials said.
The number ofBonneville County voters taking part in themidterm election increased slightlythis year in comparison to results from the2018 midterm even though the percentage of registered voters who took part declined.
"I think we were all taken back at how busy the polls were this year, the interest level was huge and the numbers came a little differently than we expected, but we were glad to see people participating," said Helena Welling, elections supervisor for Bonneville County.
Some 36,007 voters took part in Tuesday's election, which was up slightly over the 2018 total of 35,718. While the total number of voters was higher, the percentage of registered voters who cast ballots was down slightly from 2018. Elections Office officials are still working on final numbers but expect the turnout percentage to come in between 60 and 62%. In 2018, the percentage was 69%, while in the 2014 midterm voter turnout was 56%.
This year saw voting shift toward mail-in absentee ballots, with fewer voters making their way to polling locations.
After all votes were counted in Tuesday's election, county officials said the mail-in ballotcount was up to 4,860 compared to 2,924 from 2018, a 60% increase.
Conversely, early walk-in voting dropped by more than 1,500 votes to 4,141. The 2018 midterm saw 5,688 voters take advantage of early walk-in voting.
In-personElection Day voting saw 1,088 fewerpeople coming to polling locations than voted in-person in 2018.
"My personal opinion, I feel as if there are more voters because there has been a huge shift in the political atmosphere," Welling said. "People are discussing politics more, they feel they need to be involved and at least in our county, they are doing so."
