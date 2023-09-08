540210644

Bonneville County had eight highway fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day, tying with Ada, Idaho and Kootenai counties for the most during the period known as the 100 deadliest days.

At least 92 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads during the summer, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety. Vehicle crashes caused the majority of fatalities, followed by motorcycle crashes, and crashes involving pedestrians.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.