Bonneville County had eight highway fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day, tying with Ada, Idaho and Kootenai counties for the most during the period known as the 100 deadliest days.
At least 92 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads during the summer, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety. Vehicle crashes caused the majority of fatalities, followed by motorcycle crashes, and crashes involving pedestrians.
In contrast to Bonneville County’s numbers, several eastern Idaho counties were among the 14 in the state that didn’t see any roadway deaths over the summer; they are — Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont and Madison.
During the 100 Deadliest Days more people are out of school or work, on vacations and celebrating, a transportation department news release said. The increase in traffic can lead to more distracted, aggressive and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous.
“… Ninety-two people are gone too soon, and families and communities across Idaho are mourning their loved ones,” Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton said in the release. “It’s a solemn reminder of the importance of buckling up, putting down the distractions, and driving sober.”
The department’s Office of Highway Safety has compiled a preliminary list of contributing factors to these fatalities. (Please note that the numbers in this list add up to more than 92 because most crashes have more than one contributing factor. For example, a fatal crash could involve both impaired driving and no seat belt or inattention, speeding, and failing to yield, etc., the release said.)
• No seat belt — 34
• Fail to maintain lane — 20
• Speed — 11
• Alcohol-impaired — 10
• Fail to yield — 10
• Inattention — 9
• Overcorrected — 5
• Drove left of center line — 5
• Improper overtaking — 4
• Wrong side or wrong way — 4
• Drug-impaired — 3
• Asleep, drowsy, or fatigued — 2
• Fail to obey a stop sign — 2
• Distracted in or on the vehicle (GPS, cell phone, etc.) — 2
• Improper lane change — 2
• Tire defect — 1
Overall, 2023 has been deadlier than 2022. So far this year 168 people have died on Idaho roads, compared to 137 at this time last year.
