Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to an overturned drift boat yesterday afternoon near the Snake River Bridge at Spring Creek. Dispatch received the call around 4:35pm advising a drift boat had overturned and was pinned against a cement pylon in the middle of the river just below the bridge. The reporting party told dispatch a dog appeared to be stuck on the boat, and at least two people were in the water floating downstream without lifejackets.
A nearby drift boat was able to reach both occupants and get them safely to a gravel bar downstream. Both were uninjured. As Deputies arrived in a boat, they could see the dog “Finn” was wearing a lifejacket and was caught by the leash between the boat and cement. Deputies were able to get close enough with the boat to cut the leash and pull Finn safely on board.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who recreate on the water to always plan for emergencies and wear a lifejacket. Warm temperatures and nice weather doesn’t mean currents and obstacles in the river are easier to navigate. Surface and undercurrents in the Snake River can quickly overcome a boat’s ability to avoid obstacles.
Take the time to understand the conditions of the water you plan on recreating, have the proper gear and equipment needed for your vessel, and remember not all vessels are appropriate for all bodies of water. Plan for emergencies ahead of time, let your loved ones know where you are going and when you plan to return. The Idaho State Parks and Recreation website has all the information you need for any type of water vessel to get it properly registered, inspected, and equipped in addition to safety, training, and conditions all across the state. Visit www.boatidaho.gov for more information.
