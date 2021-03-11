Annika Scott has run the gauntlet of the rigorous application process requiring top academic standards, a physical fitness test, interviews and a nomination by Idaho’s congressmen to become the only female from Idaho appointed this year to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Scott, a Bonneville High School senior, was among nearly 16,000 candidates nationwide. West Point narrows the field down to less than 10% of that total. Just 23 percent of West Point cadets are female. How did she do it?
“My high school academics were my strong point,” Scott said. A strong ACT score and her participation in sports helped push her application to the top of the heap.
Her father agrees.
“She takes on too much and is very busy,” her father Clark Scott said.
Annika Scott is also a cadet in the local Civil Air Patrol where she serves as the commander of 33 other high-school-age cadets. She’s currently working to earn her private pilot’s license.
West Point grads will leave school with a bachelor of science degree — valued at more than $225,000 — and a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. They will serve at least another five years in the military.
“I’m considering majors in chemistry, biology or engineering. I’m strongly leaning toward aviation,” Annika Scott said.
The appointment comes with some perks. She will get room, board, meals, and a monthly salary. She will pay for books and other incidentals. West Point has been ranked as one of the top 10 schools in the country by both US News & World Report and Forbes magazines. Student to professor ratio is 7 to 1.
West Point wasn’t Annika Scott’s first choice. At first, she was working toward the U.S. Naval Academy but later looked into West Point.
“A lot of things fit her personality better with the Army,” Clark Scott said. Clark Scott was an enlisted Marine. Annika Scott smiled when asked if there was any concern about her straying from the fold and joining the Army.
“He was very supportive,” she said of her father.
Part of dad’s fatherly duties was videotaping his daughter for the pushup and pullup tests. A track coach certified her other events.
“I was ready for the running portions because I ran cross country, but I had to practice for some of the other challenges,” Annika Scott said. “I ran cross country since seventh grade.”
Another requirement was to be interviewed by a West Point admissions official, in this case James Roberts of Idaho Falls, himself a 1967 West Point grad. At his recommendation, she was interviewed again by academy officials. She also had to be nominated by an Idaho congressman. Annika Scott received nominations from three of four Idaho congressmen.
“She has that potential and the desire to go out for four years,” Roberts said. “The academies are leadership training grounds. Her work with Civil Air Patrol and other outside activities, church, school, you name it, helps her leadership role.”
Freshman report to West Point at the end of June. Before she arrives she hopes to squeeze in 40 hours of flight training to obtain her pilot’s license. The recent pandemic stalled her pilot progression in 2020.
“She is a special person no doubt about it,” Clark Scott said. “She and her sister left their mom and dad behind a long time ago with their abilities.”