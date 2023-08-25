Bonneville Joint School District 93 patrons will be able to vote on a $34.5 million bond for a new elementary school in the Iona area Tuesday.
“We have not built a new elementary school in our district in over a decade,” Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. “If you look at the growth in our school district (and) as you look at the new construction and the new homes being built, it should be apparent that we have to have classrooms to put our kids in.”
The district’s board of trustees voted in June to hold a second election for the bond, after it fell just 1.4% short of the two-thirds majority required for passage on May 16. In that election, 1,839 people voted in favor of the bond (65.26%), and 979 voted against it (34.76%).
“The bond is literally dollar-for-dollar the same bond that we ran in May,” Woolstenhulme said. “… With that level of 65% of people voting for it, our board felt that it was important that we run the bond again.”
He said the district conducted post-election voter surveys to gain community feedback.
“People told us that they were just busy in May,” he said. “A lot of people said that they just didn’t bother to get out to vote, and so they strongly encouraged us to run the bond again.”
If the bond passes, approximately $32 million of the funding would go toward a new school and the remainder would be used for school roof repairs in the district.
The new school would have room for about 900 students. It would include 26 general education classrooms, six classrooms for special education students, a gymnasium for physical education and music classes and a library, according to a district flyer.
The design would be close in square footage to the size of Black Canyon Middle School.
“It will be a little bit smaller because it is an elementary … but it’s going to be pretty similar,” Woolstenhulme said. “When we actually enroll students there, we are anticipating up to 750 students in general education classrooms, and then those remaining classrooms that would allow us to get up to 900 would be dedicated to special education programming.”
If approved, the elementary would be constructed between Ammon and Crowley roads north of Iona Road.
The 17-year bond would cost taxpayers $35 a year for every $100,000 in taxable property value, according to the district’s website. That brings the “total annual levy amount to support D93 schools … to approximately $250 per $100,000 of taxable value, including $98 for supplemental levy, $45 for facilities levy and $107 for bond levies.”
If the bond passes, the district does not anticipate needing to propose another bond for at least four more years.
Woolstenhulme recognized the concerns of community members who oppose the bond.
“There are some people who simply say they can just not afford to pay another dollar in new taxes,” he said.
But in a letter to the editor Friday, Brian Stutzman, who pays property taxes in Districts 93 and 91, expressed his support for this bond despite his opposition to other bond proposals in the past.
“Beyond the need for this school, District 93 has recently done what few districts have done,” he wrote. “Recently, their board significantly lowered their levy amount. Not just their levy rate but their levy amount. A reduction in levy rates doesn’t necessarily mean much. It is the total levy amount that really counts. Kudos to District 93 for lowering their total property tax ask, which lowers almost everyone’s property tax bill in their district.
“... Lower total taxes, better stewardship of taxpayer money and a true facility need with a reasonable tax request add up to a yes vote on Aug. 29.”
Woolstenhulme said administrators have worked to reach out at community events throughout the summer to provide information about the proposed bond.
“One of the most common misconceptions is that as new growth happens in the school district, that the school district is automatically receiving new property taxes from that growth, and we don’t,” he said. “All of our property taxes are capped at the amount that our voters have approved.”
“Each August, the county communicates to us our new taxable market value based on changes in appraised values and new construction. If our taxable market value goes up, then the levy rate goes down by the same amount unless there is a new levy that has been approved.”
Bond levies are the single exception, he said.
“The board has the authority to levy any annual amount to pay down that levy that they choose to,” Woolstenhulme wrote in a text. “… In the past, our school board has tried to maintain a level levy rate by collecting more than the minimum needed to make our annual bond payments. Doing this allowed them to set aside money in our accounts so that they could stop collecting money for bond issues sooner than the expected payoff date, but our current board has stopped doing that and has worked to collect only the amount necessary to make annual payments.”
District officials hope that with the start of a new school year, more patrons will participate in next week’s election. Woolstenhulme anticipates 80% higher turnout at the polls compared to May.
The superintendent and members of the board of trustees will conduct a D93 Live event at 8 p.m. Monday on the D93 Facebook page to further explain the bond and respond to community questions.
“We know the economic situation that we’re all in. We know the impact of inflation. But we have to have a place for our kids to go to school,” Woolstenhulme said. “Right now, in Idaho, it falls to our local taxpayers to provide the funding for schools, and I hope they’ll recognize that need and support what we know is a critical need in our school district.”
Additional information on the bond is available at d93.org/bond.
