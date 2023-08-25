Bonneville Joint School District 93 patrons will be able to vote on a $34.5 million bond for a new elementary school in the Iona area Tuesday.

“We have not built a new elementary school in our district in over a decade,” Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. “If you look at the growth in our school district (and) as you look at the new construction and the new homes being built, it should be apparent that we have to have classrooms to put our kids in.”


