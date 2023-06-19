In its June 14 meeting, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to ask voters to approve a $34.5 million, 17-year bond proposal for a new elementary school in the Iona region on August 29.
The election will be held the day after school starts on August 28.
“The resolution is exactly for the same projects, the same amount as we discussed in March for the May election,” said Nicholas Miller, a bond attorney for District 93. “... It really is a rerun verbatim from before.”
If the bond passes, approximately $32 million would be allocated toward the elementary building and $2.5 million for roof repair and replacement at schools in the district. The new school would house 700 students, the Post Register reported previously.
In the May 16 election, 1,839 people voted in favor of the bond (65.26%), and 979 individuals voted against it (34.74%). The proposal fell just 1.4% short of the two-thirds majority threshold required for passage.
As Idaho’s third-largest school district, the district is looking to respond to growth within its boundaries. District 93’s administration has already adopted measures to reduce overcrowding.
The district has changed its elementary school boundaries at least four times in the past 10 years.
It has denied open enrollment applications at overcrowded schools, said Scott Woolstenhulme, District 93’s superintendent.
Additionally, the school district is moving the GATE program from Falls Valley Elementary School to Sandcreek Middle School, reducing all-day kindergarten programs beginning at Iona Elementary School and adding classroom trailers to overcrowded schools, he said.
Following the school board’s last work meeting, the school district created a survey to obtain public response about the bond. 1,348 respondents participated in the school district survey.
“The prevailing sentiment is that we should still bond for a new school,” said Woolstenhulme, “but as we do that, we need to have efforts to increase awareness, educate the public and encourage voter participation.”
The district asked people who voted against the bond to share the reasons for their opposition.
“Overall, you can see tax impact by far is the number one reason why people voted against it,” Woolstenhulme said.
According to the May ballot, “the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $36 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.”
The district plans to share information about the August bond election in flyers that will be sent home with students.
“We’ll have Back to School Night the week before, where most of our parents will be in our buildings, and so I think we really need to plan together — board and administration — being out in our schools,” Woolstenhulme said.
Only 2,818 out of about 27,000 eligible voters participated in the May 16 election, Woolstenhulme said.
Trustee Carissa Coates emphasized the importance of voter registration efforts.
“I genuinely think that if we (only) got 3,000 people to vote ... that’s a major issue,” Coates said. “It’s (about) getting people to the polls.”
By holding the election at the start of the school year, officials hope that more people will choose to participate.
“Candidly, that second day of school, school’s going to be on people’s mind,” Woolstenhulme said.
