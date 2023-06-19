Bonneville Joint School District 93 to rerun bond election

Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Board of Trustees voted to place a $34.5 million bond for a new elementary school before voters again on August 29.

 Courtesy screenshot Bonneville Joint School District 93

In its June 14 meeting, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to ask voters to approve a $34.5 million, 17-year bond proposal for a new elementary school in the Iona region on August 29.

The election will be held the day after school starts on August 28.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.