Bonneville Online Elementary Schoolopened its new library on Tuesday, expanding its book catalog for students from about 100 books to a few thousand.
“Some of our families have never been in a typical public school before. It’s a neat experience for these kids to be able to check out books and put them in their backpacks for the first time,” said Bonneville Online Elementary Principal Thomas Kennedy.
The school is able to fund the library through a $5,000 grant it received from the Idaho Commission for Libraries last year, Kennedy said. The grant allowed the school to hire a part-time librarian, Shauntel Petersen, who then used the remaining grant funds to purchase books.
Petersen is a one-woman show in the library and has cataloged every book, organized them and placed stickers on each book to label them.
“She has done so much to make this possible and make it happen,” Kennedy said. “None of this would’ve happened if it wasn’t for her.”
Parents took their children to visit the library on Tuesday for its grand opening to check out books and participate in activities the school had set up. Kennedy said it was a magical experience to see the students excited about reading. One student found a book her family had donated that had their last name written on the inside cover and excitedly told her mother she found their book, which she ended up ultimately checking out, he said.
“We have a lot of kids who love reading and we’re excited to give them some more options,” Kennedy said.
The library is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; the days Petersen is working at the school administration building at 2017 East 49 North.