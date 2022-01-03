Longtime Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel R. Clark will replace Magistrate Robert Crowley as the new magistrate judge for Jefferson County.
Clark has spent two decades in the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office serving as a deputy prosecutor and chief deputy prosecutor before being appointed as the county prosecutor in January 2015 to replace Bruce Pickett, who was elected to a judgeship. Clark ran unopposed for the Bonneville prosecutor's job in 2016 and 2020.
According to Clark, a typical prosecutor will stay in the position for around five to 10 years, but Clark stayed for nearly 20, because he enjoyed what he did.
Clark attended Utah State University for his bachelor’s degree, and then received his law degree from University of Idaho.
What made Clark want to be a judge is a judge is supposed to provide justice. When looking at the scales of justice, there needs to be balance; it’s a combination of all of the things put into a case that reaches a balance of justice.
“I get to achieve a balanced result, a fair just result on every case I touch,” Clark said. “What more noble of a calling is there.”
Clark stated he looks forward to be moving to a smaller town and being closer to his parents. Not only that, he is also looking forward to his son being able to be a part of the Rigby High School football team.
According to Clark, Jefferson County has had some outstanding magistrate judges. He hopes to be able to do as good of a job as those who preceded him did.
“Seeing these judges wrestle with making decisions that are just, and that, more than anything, has shape the type of person I am and shaped the type of judge I want to become,” Clark said.