An email obtained by the Post Register connect the unknown person responsible for election door hangers that appear to violate Idaho election law to the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
The email was provided to the Post Register by Idaho Falls resident Elenore Hampton. The emails were sent from the inbox of Committee Secretary Diane Jensen and appear to be written from Committee Chairman Mark Fuller; an Idaho Falls-based attorney.
In the email, Fuller invites all Idaho Falls precinct committee officers to distribute the flyers. Fuller confirmed he sent the email and told the Post Register it was not a party decision to distribute the flyers. It was up to the individual officers to do so if they wished, he said.
“A private individual has printed door knob flyers encouraging support for the challengers and I have a large number of those flyers in my office, if you would like to pick those up and distribute them in your precincts this weekend before the election. My office is open 9-5 and you are welcome to come pick them up as your time allows. I also have door hanger bags if any other candidates wish us to distribute their materials. Thanks for all you do. Chairman Fuller,” Fuller wrote in the email to precinct officers.
Fuller said after the realized the flyers did not disclose who paid for or printed the flyers, he followed up with committee officers and told them the party would not participate in distributing the flyers. He said he encouraged the individual to come back and pick up the flyers.
The Post Register reported on Wednesday the Bonneville County Elections Office was investigating the flyers. The flyers call for the Idaho Falls City Council election challengers, Rob Thompson, Sandra Hokanson and Karie Caldwell to be voted into office because the “conservative” challengers support for “limited government.” The flyers attack incumbents Jim Francis, Jim Freeman and Lisa Burtenshaw for supporting a “leftist agenda.”
“My review of Idaho election law … does not prohibit an individual from publishing these kinds of materials and handing them out on his own because he is not affiliated with a candidate, he is not affiliated with a party, he’s not affiliated with a committee,” Fuller said.
The code Fuller referred to states “Whenever any person makes an expenditure for the purpose of financing communications expressly advocating the election, approval or defeat of a candidate, measure or person standing for election to the position of precinct committeeman through any broadcasting station, newspaper, magazine, outdoor advertising facility, direct mailing or any other type of general public political advertising, the person responsible for such communication shall be clearly indicated on such communication.”
“I assure you the party did not distribute any of those flyers,” Fuller said.
Fuller did not disclose the private individual who provided the flyers to protect the individual’s attorney-client privilege. Fuller, an attorney, informed the Post Register the individual was one of his clients.
A violation of this law is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. The maximum fine for violating the law is $250 if it is an individual, and $2,500 if it is a group. Any prosecution would be at the Bonneville County Prosecutors Office’s discretion.