Bonneville School District 93 officials are moving forward with an optional full-day kindergarten program next school year after the state Legislature funded early literacy programs.
The district’s board of trustees approved an early literacy plan during its Wednesday meeting. The plan includes having 21 full-day kindergarten teachers on payroll across the district’s elementary schools and moving a mobile classroom to Discovery Elementary School to ensure the school has enough space for a full-day kindergarten class.
Based on the district’s K-3 enrollment and student proficiency scores, it will be receiving $3.2 million from the state to fund early literacy programs.
Trustee Greg Calder said he appreciated how flexible the funding is for districts to use and he hopes lawmakers don’t narrow how districts use early literacy funds in the future.
“I think the amazing thing about this is the amount of flexibility that we’ve been given. It’s shocking that from our friends in Boise, they were so willing to give us so many opportunities to experiment,” Calder said. “I think part of the benefit of this is that different districts are going to handle it differently and we’ll all learn from each other.”
The majority of K-3 teachers, special education teachers and registered kindergarten families within the district indicated funding universal optional full-day kindergarten was their most preferable option with the literacy funds, according to district surveys shared at the board meeting.
Of about 500 families surveyed, 65% said they would prefer full-day kindergarten. Teachers indicated they’d like to see the district implement full-day kindergarten and reducing maximum class sizes was the next preferable option.
While many school districts in Idaho are using state funds to expand early literacy programs, space in school facilities remains an issue for districts that are experiencing population growth such as District 93. Several schools in the district are approaching student capacity and students may be shuffled to nearby schools with more classroom space for full-day kindergarten depending on enrollment, said the district’s Director of Leaning and Instruction Jason Lords.
“Adding full-day kindergarten now makes our schools even more full than they were before,” Lords said.
District officials are developing a plan to handle logistical issues at its elementary schools by implementing full-day kindergarten and plans will be communicated to families over the next few weeks.
In a Friday visit with Idaho Falls news outlets, Gov. Brad Little acknowledged spacing issues districts are facing but said those decisions should be made locally. He said the state funding with literacy and teacher insurance can help districts prioritize local funds for facilities.
“I’ve always had a little bit of an issue with (the state funding school buildings),” Little said. “Who’s to say how ‘fancy is that school?’ That is a decision that is best made by local patrons and we want to do all we can to help them.”
The District 93 school board also approved a boundary change proposal that moves the developed Berkley Park subdivision from Iona Elementary to Discovery Elementary.
The boundary change also will include the developing areas west of Barcelona Avenue and north of Slate Drive, including Hatch Hollow and Serenity subdivisions to Falls Valley Elementary. These areas will be zoned to attend a new elementary school in that immediate area if voters approve a future bond.
Additionally, board members approved expansion to elementary Extended Resource Room programs to create general geographical boundaries aligned to the middle school and high school boundaries for existing resource rooms.
Extended Resource Rooms offer pre-academic, basic academic, social and behavioral skills on an individual and small-group basis to students with disabilities.
The intention of the expansion is to create a more consistent program for students using extended resource rooms up until they graduate and sustain their peer groups as they advance grade levels, according to the district’s proposal presented to the board.
Students in the Bridgewater Elementary School program will see the program continued at Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School. The Cloverdale Elementary School program will continue through Black Canyon Middle School and Thunder Ridge High School. The Mountain Valley Elementary School program will continue through Sandcreek Middle School and Hillcrest High School.
“I support and trust the administration on these issues,” said board Chairman Chad Dance. “I have a soft heart for those who are struggling with it and I hope and strongly encourage the administration to meet the needs of those children the best way they can so that we don’t have anger and divisiveness in our community.”