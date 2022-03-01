As the Idaho Legislature considers funding full-day kindergarten, Bonneville Joint School District 93 is encouraging parents to participate in its kindergarten roundup to prepare for the Legislature’s decision.
“This is a really important date for us. It’s typically an important date to help us project numbers for the incoming school year. This year it’s probably more important than it’s ever been,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said during a Monday district Facebook Live video.
He said the possibility of the Legislature funding full-day kindergarten this year makes it even more important for district officials to get as accurate of a head count as they can for the upcoming school year. Parents will be asked via survey if they would be comfortable with sending their children to a different school in the district if their closest elementary doesn’t have space for full-day kindergarten.
The district’s kindergarten roundup is 8 a.m. to noon on March 7 at all elementary schools. To register a child for kindergarten, families must bring the child’s proof of immunization, birth certificate and proof of residency. Jason Lords, District 93’s director of Learning and Instruction, said during the video that a parent or guardian may submit a written or emailed note to notify the school if they wish to exempt their child from the district’s immunization requirement.
There are a few bills this session related to kindergarten, but none have made it out of committee. The Senate Education Committee was scheduled to hear Senate Bill 1315 on Monday, but Gov. Brad Little requested the bill be pulled for two days. The bill would provide optional full-day kindergarten to Idaho families and Little requested the committee pull it because he wants the committee to focus on a bill that changes the distribution of state literacy funds before hearing Senate Bill 1315, KTVB reported Sunday.
Some school districts in Idaho are offering extended or full-day kindergarten to parents that are paying to enroll their children into these programs. Woolstenhulme said this is not an option District 93 officials are currently considering and he has “fundamental concerns” with families paying a public school district for kindergarten, although it would be the school board’s decision to proceed with a tuition-based program.
“The Idaho Constitution promises a uniformed, thorough and free system of public schools to our students,” Woolstenhulme said during the Facebook Live video. “So the minute that we as a public entity start charging tuition for a public education, I think it has serious questions about the constitutionality of that … It’s no longer uniform because we can’t do it for everybody and it’s no longer free because we’re charging for some families.”
Full-day kindergarten likely will affect the district’s boundaries. Lords said many schools within the district are challenged for space and the district would have to shuffle some students at schools that are at capacity. Heath Jackson, the district’s executive director of Planning and Personnel, further explained the district may temporarily be able to avoid boundary changes with the approach of moving students to other schools if a full-day kindergarten law is passed this year.
“The decision with kindergarten is going to be the next major decision that we make,” Jackson said during the video.
Woolstenhulme also mentioned moving sixth-graders to middle schools isn’t a viable option as the middle schools are packed to near capacity. There is a strong possibility of Black Canyon Middle School adding trailers for additional classrooms this fall, he said.