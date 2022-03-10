Several elementary schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93 are expected to be impacted by residential area population increases within the next 12 to 18 months.
Heath Jackson, the district’s executive director of Planning and Personnel, said during the district’s Wednesday board meeting that several residential areas within the district are expanding rapidly, which will increase the number of students attending the district’s schools. The growth is specifically occurring in the northeast area of the district with schools that will eventually send students to Bonneville High School, he said.
“Our hope is that we can avoid a boundary change but we’re not able to commit to that at this point,” Jackson told board members. “It’s really going to come down to what are we going to do with the options on the table for all-day kindergarten and can we accommodate that throughout the district.”
A bill for funding full-day kindergarten is making its way through the Idaho Legislature. On Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee sent Senate Bill 1373 to the Senate floor after initial disagreement about the bill between committee members and education stakeholders. The bill that would fund $72 million for early literacy programs, including optional full-day kindergarten.
The elementary schools that District 93 officials expect to be the most impacted are Iona, Discovery, Summit Hills, Bridgewater, Rimrock, Ammon and Woodland Hills.
Bonneville County is one of the state's fastest growing counties, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Redistricting data. The latest population estimates an increase of more than 20,000 people since the 2010 Census, with the population estimated at 123,964 on April 1, 2020.
One area of concern for Jackson is the Wolf Creek and Rockwell Homes subdivisions near Discovery Elementary and Iona Elementary, he said. After Jackson spoke with the developers of the subdivisions, he expects an additional 250 homes to be built in Rockwell and another 130 lots in Wolf Creek.
The district does own land in between the two developments and is intending to build another elementary school there, Jackson said.
“This obviously is one area of great concern. We’ve recognized that for the last several years as Berkley Park has expanded,” he said.
During a Facebook Live Superintendent chat on Feb. 28, district Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said middle schools are at capacity and moving sixth-graders into the middle schools wouldn’t be a feasible option to address the crowded elementary schools.
Guy Wangsgard, District 93 chief financial and operations officer, said Wednesday that Black Canyon Middle School, which just opened in August, is in need of a modular trailer on school property to provide additional classroom space. The board approved a $223,000 purchase for a double classroom trailer, which will hold about 25 students per classroom.
Woolstenhulme said he believes Black Canyon’s construction may have been undersized. The building can hold up to about 800 students and Thunder Ridge High School’s capacity at least doubles that, he said. Although he noted Black Canyon only has two grade levels and many of those students will attend Lincoln High School or Bonneville Online High School.
“(Black Canyon) should have been sized at least 850 to 900 (students) ... I think we’re going to need two modulars eventually but knowing that there’s other needs in the district I’m not sure we want to do two at this time,” Woolstenhulme said.