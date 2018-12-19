LEWISTON — Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy graduates finally get to choose their own meal and sleep in their own bed.
But the cozy sentiment of choosing a cheeseburger wasn’t overshadowed by several of the cadets remarking that reverting to poor choices that landed them at the boot camp-style academy should be avoided. Several of the graduates at the winter ceremony, which marks the more than 1,000 graduates to progress through the 22-week program since its 2014 inception, spoke at the ceremony in Lewiston Saturday about their challenges and successes. To be exact, the program has graduated 1,103 cadets.
Aaliya Juarez said she struggled with drugs and alcohol and was sitting at a friend’s high school graduation when it struck her that the kind of life her friend was moving into may be unachievable and she was jealous. Joining the academy helped her disregard a stereotype she thought of herself, that she was angsty, thought she knew it all and relied on drugs and alcohol.
“Somewhere in my family tree something went wrong. That something was me,” Juarez said. “Now I get to go back home and have the freedom to choose the outcome of my day. But now I have the tools to decide what is right or wrong, productive or not.”
All of the 129 graduates of the class joined the academy because of some hardship. The military-esque camp takes kids ages 16 to 18 through a 22-week course where they can earn school credits for a potential diploma or GED, but not without rigorous workouts and straight-laced regimen. Speakers at the ceremony held at the Lewiston High School auditorium said this class had 150 applicants begin the program and lost 21 who quit before graduating.
The crisp attention to detail could be heard in the graduates staccato bursts of applause — always perfectly in time — that came and went after speakers presented. Similarly, the graduates shout call-and-response answers with authority built on repetition.
The academy puts the cadets through classes and drills at its base camp at a former elementary school in Pierce equipped with barracks and study halls. Two classes per year go to the program, taking students from across the state. The purpose of the program is to help students at risk of dropping out of high school to reorient them and help them achieve that goal.
Students from across eastern Idaho have attended the academy since its opening.
Recently re-elected Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra was the keynote speaker at the commencement and said she has been to several previous graduations, but this one was particularly special to her. A friend of Ybarra’s son’s graduated from the academy. Ybarra said Kobe Reynolds was like a “second son” to her and was welcome on family vacations and a sometimes permanent fixture at her home during summer break. But he began to have struggles.
“As a mom, worry becomes a constant companion. When a child struggles your worries deepen,” she said. “We feel truly blessed the academy was here for him. I am over the moon that he will graduate today. I know how you all must feel as family members.”
Stetson Bernert, also a recent graduate, said his first night bunked up with the other cadets many shed tears, and he whispered to himself that he didn’t think he’d be able to complete the program. Bernert thanked the employees and cadets for helping push each other through.
“You’ve prepared us for the real world; I think that’s the most important lesson I’ve learned,” Bernert said.
Juarez said she at first rejected the academy and thought she could only trust in herself, but grew to understand that her comrades would become extended brothers and sisters.
“I am no longer affiliated with the negative aspects of ‘at risk,’ ” she said. “Now I flipped it; meaning those in a management position or a supervisor position are ‘at risk’ because I’m gunning for your job.”
This article first published in the Lewiston Tribune.