159063564
Getty Images

A leaking waterline repair at the 2800 block of South Boulevard at the Rogers Street intersection will cause traffic delays and detours Wednesday.

The Idaho Falls Water Division will begin working on the leaking waterline at 6 a.m. During construction, north- and southbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.