Multijurisdictional first responders helped rescue a 12-year-old boy who became trapped in a ravine after crashing his ATV into a ravine in the Heise area on Saturday. He wasn't injured.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Isaac Payne reported that responders from Jefferson, Bonneville and Madison Counties helped rescue the boy.
The incident started around 6 p.m. Saturday when the youth rolled his ATV into a ravine near Red Butte Trail.
“You couldn’t get a typical vehicle back there. We had some good coordination (between counties). There was no squabbling. We all showed up to make sure everybody was safe,” Payne said.
First responders used a rope to climb down the ravine to reach the boy. An Air Idaho Rescue helicopter also arrived to help lift the youth out of the gulch. As a precaution, the child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
“It was just tricky getting to him. As far as I know he should be all right,” Payne said.
Because of the boy’s age, his name wasn’t released to the press.