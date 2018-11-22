BOZEMAN, Mont. — George Keremedjiev, whose passion for the history of technology led him to found Bozeman’s widely respected American Computer Museum, died Saturday in a Missoula hospital after heart surgery. He was 66.
“It’s pretty shocking news,” John Paxton, computer science professor and director of the Gianforte School of Computing at Montana State University, said Monday. He knew Keremedjiev nearly 30 years.
“He was a very enthusiastic, kind, caring person who, on top of his day job, consulting, he had this passion,” Paxton said.
The museum that George and his wife, Barbara Keremedjiev, founded in 1990 documented humanities’ inventions in computing and communications — from ancient clay tablets to a replica of the Guttenberg printing press, from a NASA computer used in the Apollo Moon mission to one of the first Apple I computers, donated by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, from today’s robots to artificial intelligence.
The Keremedjievs created special exhibits about how England broke the code of the German Enigma machine during World War II, and about the forgotten contributions of women scientists and mathematicians in the development of computing.
Paxton said a Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum curator once said the caliber of the American Computer Museum on a square-foot basis equaled the quality of the Smithsonian.
In 2016, USA Today readers voted it one of the nation’s top 10 free museums. The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and PC Week have reported on the nonprofit museum.
Keremedjiev also founded the George R. Stibitz awards to honor pioneers in computing and communications technology. In partnership with MSU, he brought several world-famous people to the Bozeman campus for awards banquets. He later added an award recognizing pioneers in biodiversity technology, named for the famed Harvard scientist Edward O. Wilson, who visited MSU twice.
In 2009 MSU awarded Keremedjiev an honorary doctorate.
“The university wanted to honor him for his fantastic service in bringing high-level pioneers to the university, to interact with students and faculty,” Paxton said.
“We are so grateful to George and Barbara for the enormous impact they have had in enriching the university and the lives of our students,” said Ilse-Mari Lee, MSU Honors College dean. “I think we’re all in shock. It’s a tremendous loss to our community.”
Dave Swingle, an instructor at the Museum of the Rockies, said he and historian Bob Rydell worked closely with Keremedjiev while creating MSU’s museum studies courses. Keremedjiev brought students in as interns and let them work with artifacts like a page from Shakespeare’s folios.
Keremedjiev was always interested in new ideas in sciences and in finding rare computer equipment that needed to be preserved from scrap heaps, Swingle said. He once made a trip to Texas to bring back an original 1949 desktop computer.
Rydell, a longtime friend, said Keremedjiev was outgoing, deeply thoughtful and “cared so deeply about making this democratic republic rest on a foundation of knowledge.”
Keremedjiev was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Russian parents who were displaced persons after World War II. At about age 10, he and his family moved to the United States, settling in Paterson, N.J. Despite speaking no English when he first arrived, he graduated as high school valedictorian, his family reported.
He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in music, but ended up working for manufacturing firms in research, laboratory management and quality control. In 1986 he founded Tecknow Education Services, consulting with automated manufacturing firms around the globe, and gave presentations for the White House and congressional staffs on the importance of manufacturing.
The Keremedjievs moved to Bozeman in 1988 and here raised their two children, Helen and Mark. In 1990 they opened the museum, known today as the American Computer & Robotics Museum.
Located at 2023 Stadium Drive, it has been open for free, supported by donations from visitors, families, organizations and businesses. The museum’s phone message said the museum is closed for the next two weeks.
Rydell said he doesn’t know what will happen now with the computer museum.
“I certainly hope it continues in some fashion,” he said.