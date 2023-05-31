159063564
Bridge repairs are underway on the bridge over Riverside Drive on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for approximately a week while crews repair the expansion joints on the bridge, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said.


