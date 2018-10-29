Worried about possible people-carnivore conflict, Bridger-Teton National Forest officials recently exploded a full-grown bull moose whose final resting place was along a popular trail near the Cache Creek trailhead.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel received a report from a hiker of the moose carcass’ whereabouts near the mouth of Woods Canyon late last week, and on Thursday night Game Warden Kyle Lash removed the head of the animal, which outwardly looked to be in good shape.
The next morning, Game and Fish’s brucellosis/feedground/habitat biologist, Ben Wise, examined the moose head and found “a lot” of carotid artery worms, which can cause blindness.
“We pulled a golf-ball-size amount of worms out of one side of [the artery],” Lash said, “and it was about the same on the others side.”
The animal’s lungs were also black, likely from pneumonia, but Wise’s assessment was that the parasitic worms were likely the leading cause of death. There was nothing to indicate the animal had been poached, Lash said.
The moose carcass, which was within the Gros Ventre Wilderness, was blown up by the Bridger-Teton on Friday.
“There’s nothing left,” Lash said. “It’s kind of a slick way to get rid of a carcass.”
The idea behind using explosives is that the not-so-intact body would be scavenged and thus dissipate much more quickly, reducing the odds that large carnivores would linger in an area frequented by people. Mountain lions, black bears and wolves are all regular inhabitants of the Cache Creek area. Lash passed on his concerns to the Bridger-Teton, especially because the Woods Canyon Trail is well-used by elk hunters in November.
The Jackson Hole Daily was unable to reach Bridger-Teton officials Sunday to learn how the explosion went, but Jackson Hole News&Guide copy editor Mark Huffman happened to be in the Cache Creek area when the sickened moose went “boom.” A forest staffer on site told him that 100 pounds of explosives were used to incinerate and distribute the rotting remains.
“It really was a large, impressive noise,” Huffman said. “The initial noise was like a crack, rather than what you would expect. You could hear (the percussion) moving around and echoing in that little, narrow canyon.”
A visit to the mouth of Woods Canyon on Saturday suggested that the bull’s body is now in tiny pieces and spread across a large area. A sign downslope lets hikers know what they’re about to pass by.
While the carcass itself is now unidentifiable, the pall of rot that lingers in the air is telling of the location of the moose’s explosion.
This article first published in the Jackson Hole Daily.