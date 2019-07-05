Bridger-Teton National Forest officials have proposed fee increases at most campgrounds and rental cabins it manages.
Citing increases in maintenance and operational costs and expenses related to improvements to camping areas, forest officials say the rate increases are needed.
Officials say the last time fees were increased was the early 1990s.
The forest is soliciting comments on a proposal to increase fees for Kemmerer, Big Piney, Blackrock and Pinedale Ranger Districts. Campgrounds on the forest are generally open May through September, while rental cabins may be open year-round.
Most of the campground fees are proposed to change from $7 per night to $10 per night. Some cabin rentals are double or more.
“In the last several years, improvements have been made at all sites in this fee increase proposal,” the Bridger-Teton National Forest said in a news release. “Improvements at campgrounds may include new vault toilets, bear-resistant food storage or trash receptacles, picnic table replacement or refurbishing, and water system updates. Improvements in rental cabins include items such as new flooring, windows, stoves, refrigerators, furniture, and heaters. The proposed fee increase is necessary to address increased operational costs for continued operation and maintenance of these campgrounds and rental cabins to enhance the recreation experience at these sites.”
The forest said a final decision regarding these fee increases will be made after further analysis and public comment.
Comments can be made on the new fee increase proposal to: Cindy Stein, Forest Recreation Program Manager, P.O. Box 220, Pinedale, WY 82941, cindy.stein@usda.gov with “BT Recreation Fee Proposal” as the subject line. Deadlines for comment is Aug. 31.