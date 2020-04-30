In addition to the Bridger-Teton National Forest closing all its developed campground and picnic sites through May 31, Wyoming is pulling up the welcome mat on its state park campgrounds.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Wyoming state parks will open for camping May 15, but only for state residents in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from other states.
“We remain concerned about the travel of potentially infected individuals to our state,” Gordon said. State parks and campgrounds also will operate under a new reservation system.
“In February, our Wyoming campgrounds had June numbers,” Gordon said. “Cars and campers that were in those campgrounds came from North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Nebraska and Montana. So there has been a lot of out-of-state pressure on these campgrounds.”
The nearest Wyoming state parks to eastern Idaho are east of Yellowstone National Park and near Lander, Wyo.
The governor also announced extending the state’s 14-day quarantine order for out of state visitors through May 8.
Officials said many of the Bridger-Teton National Forest campgrounds and picnic sites don’t usually open until late May due to snow, but are being closed as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.
“While we know that going outside provides forest visitors needed space, exercise and mental health, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while keeping employees, the public, and our communities safe from the virus, as well as protecting and keeping communities and resources safe from unwanted human-caused wildfires.”
The forest is asking recreationists to refrain from building campfires.
“Cooperation from all in not building campfires could help minimize the potential for wildfires,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “This ask acknowledges the emergency response capabilities have already been heavily impacted by COVID-19-related circumstances.”
Besides campgrounds and picnic areas, other facilities include Granite Hot Springs, other constructed facility amenities — such as potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities with flush or vaulted toilets, and trashcans and trash collection services.
Areas that remain open include parking facilities, trails and trailheads. Dispersed camping is allowed where recreation facilities or services are not provided.
“The forest remains open and forest visitors can continue dispersed recreation activities while adhering to ... safety and responsibility guidelines,” O’Connor said.