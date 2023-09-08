Bonneville County Library receives 20 Chromebooks
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, Bonneville County Library Director Michelle Tolman and Idaho Commission for Libraries State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White showcase some of the library's 20 new Chromebooks at its Ammon branch.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Bonneville County Library District is expanding its digital outreach programming following the donation of 20 Chromebooks and accessories Thursday from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

“This is a new pilot program that we’re hosting … kind of helping to bridge the digital divide,” said Stephanie Bailey-White, Idaho state librarian with the Idaho Commission for Libraries. “… (The library) will provide digital skills training and offer tech support for the community, really trying to reach people who don’t have access to devices who need some extra help with digital skills.”


