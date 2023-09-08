Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, Bonneville County Library Director Michelle Tolman and Idaho Commission for Libraries State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White showcase some of the library's 20 new Chromebooks at its Ammon branch.
The Bonneville County Library District is expanding its digital outreach programming following the donation of 20 Chromebooks and accessories Thursday from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
“This is a new pilot program that we’re hosting … kind of helping to bridge the digital divide,” said Stephanie Bailey-White, Idaho state librarian with the Idaho Commission for Libraries. “… (The library) will provide digital skills training and offer tech support for the community, really trying to reach people who don’t have access to devices who need some extra help with digital skills.”
The Idaho Commission for Libraries is a state agency founded in 1901 that serves more than 850 libraries across Idaho, according to a news release. It runs the Libraries Linking Idaho (LiLI) database and provides programming and resources.
As the Bonneville County Library District approaches its one-year anniversary at the end of this month, the new technology will continue to add to the many services the library offers.
Kendall Purser, the library’s technology specialist, will instruct nine different free community technology classes using the devices — covering everything from basic computer skills such as email and social media to advanced Scratch and web programming. The courses will be offered primarily at the Ammon branch, though the mobile computer lab will be able to be transported to the library district's other three locations as well, he said.
“We have so many different ways of learning now,” said Bonneville County Library Director Michelle Tolman. “Not only is there technology, but having an expert from our community come and do classes has been something that people have really enjoyed. … Having this opportunity through this grant to be able to offer classes is one way that we can reach out to people that maybe have language barriers or economic barriers or that didn’t grow up with technology.”
Many people have never developed the skills to apply for jobs online, research information or make digital purchases, she said.
According to Bailey-White, the total value of the donation is about $8,000 or $400 per Chromebook set. Since 2021, the Idaho Commission for Libraries has provided $124,000 to purchase 310 Chromebooks for libraries throughout the state.
The Bonneville County Library District has seen significant community support in its first year of operations. It has issued 10,300 cards, offers 80,000 catalogued and 30,000 uncatalogued books and serves an area with 56,000 people, Tolman said.
The district operates four branches: an Ammon Library branch open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 3015 S. 25th East (south of Regal Edwards Grand Teton cinema); a Westside branch that runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 250 S. Skyline Drive Suite 6; an Iona branch open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 on Tuesdays at 3548 N. Main St., Iona; and a Swan Valley branch from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays at the Swan Valley School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.