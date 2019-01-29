Anglers can keep taking pictures of their trophy fish without worrying about harming them.
A new study from the University of Idaho found that briefly holding a fish out of water has no impact on its survival or reproduction ability.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game requires anglers catch and release certain fish, rather than keeping them, to regulate population numbers. The study attempted to discover whether that practice — when it involves taking the fish out of water — is harmful to the animal.
Researchers from the U of I and Idaho Department of Fish and Game, who published their findings in the North American Journal of Fisheries Management, studied 2,200 cutthroat trout, caught in a tributary of the South Fork of the Snake River, over two years.
Last spring, researchers tagged fish with tracking devices, took genetic samples and simulated angling, while leaving some in the water and taking some out for 30 or 60 seconds (about the time anglers commonly hold their catch out of water). In the fall, researchers returned to the same area to find out how many fish survived.
They found that the fish briefly exposed to air were not impacted.
“We found that air exposure had no effect on short- or long-term survival, and no effect on reproductive success,” said Michael Quist, one of the study’s authors and a U of I associate professor of fisheries management, in a news release.
A study published last year by the researchers found more than 99 percent of anglers keep fish out of water for less than 60 seconds and the average was less than 20 seconds.