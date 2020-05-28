Much of eastern Idaho briefly lost power Thursday afternoon, apparently due to a problem at a substation outside of Shelley.
As of 1:08 p.m. more than 60,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Ammon, Shelley, Rigby and Rexburg areas didn't have power, said utility spokesman Spencer Hall. By 1:20 p.m., though, everyone had power except for about 2,800 people in the Ammon area. They had power back by 2:14 p.m. The loss of power also affected some people who aren't Rocky Mountain Power customers; power also went out briefly throughout the city of Idaho Falls, which is serviced by Idaho Falls Power.
The outage's cause was still under investigation as of Thursday afternoon, but Hall said it was likely due to a problem at the Goshen substation.