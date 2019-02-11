Brigham Young University-Idaho continues to grow, according to the university.
The university’s enrollment increased by 2.9 percent from a year ago with total campus enrollment reaching 19,235 this winter, a university news release said. The university, based in Rexburg, had 18,689 students enrolled during the same time last year.
BYU-Idaho had 20,266 students attending the university this fall, according to a previous Post Register report.
The news release states 4,463 campus-based students are taking online classes or on internships, as “online courses have allowed for enrollment growth without students having to be on campus.”
The number of students who take online classes has increased by 13.1 percent from a year ago, according to the release, totaling 13,019 this winter.
“Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis,” the release said.
“Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses also continues to grow rapidly,” it added.
BYU-Idaho has a male-female ratio of 53-47 percent. The university enrolls 10,137 male students and 9,098 female students. Twenty-six percent of students enrolled are married, totaling 4,995.