Eastern Idaho’s Tincup Creek west of Freedom, Wyo., is getting a final makeover this summer with some major reconstructive surgery from a large diesel-powered scoop shovel.
The stream is a tributary of the Salt River which flows into the Snake River upstream from Palisades Reservoir. It sits a few miles southeast of Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge. For decades, miles of the stream have struggled to regain their once-vibrant habitat supporting a wide range of animal life.
Trout Unlimited and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest teamed up in 2016 on a multi-year project to improve about 5 miles of Tincup’s habitat to benefit native fish and other species as well as vegetation. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.
"This project is more about creating better habitat for trout and other native aquatic species up in the project area,” said Leslie Steen, Trout Unlimited’s Northwest Woming program director. “The habitat was really degraded before we started working on it. There was a low number of fish per mile that you would normally expect on a stream in a nice open valley like that.”
Lee Mabey, the Caribou-Targhee’s fisheries biologist over the project, said the demise of eastern Idaho’s Tincup Creek can be traced back to about 200 years ago when beavers were a highly prized pelt and in later years to the effects of grazing.
“I hesitate to talk about grazing, because I don’t want to put the livestock industry in a bad light here because the current practices on the ground I think are sustainable. But what we did historically was to graze everything that we could graze out there and probably hit the thing pretty hard,” Mabey said. “Around the late 1800s, early 1900s, I think the trapping and removal of beaver would have contributed to the unraveling that we saw out there.”
With no busy beavers around keeping the habitat in working order and grazing changing vegetation, things were going downhill. Then came another huge human-caused mistake in 1956.
“As part of a project to increase grass, they sprayed the sagebrush and the notes in the files say they accidentally sprayed the willows,” Mabey said. “We can see from aerial photos a rapid unraveling of the stream. I’m not going to say it was in perfect shape before the willows were sprayed, I’m sure it wasn’t, but it was in much better condition than it was 10 years after they sprayed the willows.”
Without willows holding stream banks together, Tincup Creek stopped its meandering ways and began to rip down the valley.
“Essentially what we’re doing is re-elevating the stream so that it can connect to its flood plain again,” Mabey said. “Once these streams get incised it’s kind of a downward spiral because all the erosive forces stay within the stream during runoff. To really restore these systems to where they are stable, we need to reconnect them to the flood plain so that high flows disperse and it decreases the erosive power of the water.”
Rockin’ T Construction, a Swan Valley company operated by Tara Hicks, reconstructs the stream beds and banks, replanting willows and changing banks to return Tincup to a healthier flow. Volunteers hand plant willows, build fences and mulch bare areas that Hicks is unable to get to with her large shovel.
In some cases, construction restores meanders to the streams.
“We were able to reactivate those meander bends by plugging the area that it had cut through. That increased stream length and created more habitat,” Steens said. “We take entire logs with the root wads sticking out and layer them. It's almost like a tree and branch and willow and dirt lasagna with different layers. Those structures are very strong for resisting the forces of the creek and stabilizing the banks.”
To fund the project, a coalition of partners and volunteers have chipped in, including the local chapters of Trout Unlimited, Snake River Cutthroats and Swan Valley Trout Unlimited. Bear Lakes Grazing Association, Idaho Fish and Game and others have also contributed.
“The Wyoming (Trout Unlimited) club is taking the lead on that, but we help because it’s clearly in our area,” said Robert Knox of the Snake River Cutthroats in Idaho Falls. “We do want to help out, those folks help us out at times.”
Knox said local volunteers manned wheelbarrows, buckets and ATVs with trailers to spread mulch piles, plant willow starts and build fences to direct grazing traffic. Volunteers will also pitch in this fall for some finishing up work.
“It's work, but it’s good work,” Steen said. “Most of the people feel pretty good by the end of the day. It seems to always rain or snow, but there’s usually a hot lunch, and it can be a fun day.”
Mabey said the project is more than just restoring native Yellowstone cutthroat trout to the stream.
"(Trout) is what a lot of people care about, but it’s not the only thing we should care about,” Mabey said. “One of the reasons we’re in Tincup Creek is that we’ve got some very unique native species over there. We’ve got a northern leatherside chub, a little non-game fish, it’s a sensitive species. ... We also have native mussels in there. They’re called Western pearlshell. They were used historically to make buttons and other things. We have a native crayfish in there and some native Western toads — another sensitive species. There's a whole suite of native species up there that make it worthwhile to go in there and spend the time and effort for what we’re doing.”