Leaders from across the state have launched a campaign to address the lack of broadband access in Idaho. The city of Ammon and Mayor Sean Coletti have agreed to come aboard to help Idaho communities with this problem.
The campaign, called Imagine Idaho, seeks to bring awareness about the need for increased broadband in many parts of Idaho. It then wants to begin looking at solutions to meet that need by “helping promote policies that help their ability to deploy broadband-communications infrastructure in a pro-competitive way.”
“COVID has changed the way we use broadband. I think (broadband) really has transitioned to be an essential service for many people. And some homes are struggling to get the bandwidth they need to be able to do work from home and schooling from home,” said Bruce Patterson, technology director for the city of Ammon.
Imagine Idaho members include a “growing group of community leaders from across the state including the Idaho Hospital Association, the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON), the Port of Lewiston, the Association of Idaho Cities, economic development groups, local elected officials, businesses and citizens.” According to Imagine Idaho, the leaders and organizations joining the campaign have been growing daily.
Ammon was asked to join the campaign due to its own successful efforts to increase broadband within the city. A July report found that Ammon has the most affordable internet connection in the United States and one of the most affordable in the world.
"We will continue to be a leader and an economic model of a way to build and extend broadband. We've been included in a lot of these conversations where the state or private enterprises are asking, 'How did Ammon do this? Can it be done by others?'" Patterson said.
Patterson said Imagine Idaho hopes to encourage others to take an approach similar to Ammon's: start with public policy.
"The secret is we get some public policies in place that encourage investment. That investment then really encourages competition, not monopolistic behavior," Patterson said.
However, Ammon wasn't always considered the best in broadband. When the city of Idaho Falls invested in fiber optics nearly 20 years ago, it allowed Idaho Falls to draw in industries such as business and health care. The city of Ammon began looking for ways to "level the playing field" by building its own fiber-optic network. The city of Ammon offered to set up the network if its city's businesses, schools and residents paid for it.
"Participation is voluntary and property owners pay for their own fiber to their home," Patterson said.
Now, Imagine Idaho believes other cities in Idaho can learn from and replicate Ammon’s method of increasing their connectivity.
"If other communities want to follow what we did, we are more than willing to say, 'Here's your first step. Here's the hurdles you need to be careful of. This is how much money it will take you to build it.' We're willing to share all of that," Patterson said.
Those interested in learning more can visit imagineidaho.org.