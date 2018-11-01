At approximately 9:45 a.m. construction crews near the address of 1385 Southeast Bonneville apparently severed a gas main that is forcing the evacuation of nearby neighborhoods.
Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire are on scene and have ordered a Reverse 911 alert to nearby neighborhoods to evacuate while gas company crews work to repair the broken line.
The evacuation area includes from Ponderosa Drive to Jupiter Drive between Southeast Bonneville and 15th Street. There is no estimated time for repairs at this time but crews are on scene working to secure the area and repair the damage.
More information will be available as progress is made to repair the broken line and will be posted when available.