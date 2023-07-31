Bryan Smith 2023

Bryan Smith was elected as the new Idaho GOP National Committeeman Saturday in Boise.

 Courtesy Bryan Smith

Bryan Smith was elected as the Idaho GOP national committeeman at a special meeting of the Republican State Central Committee on Saturday in Boise.

“I look forward to serving Idaho and the Idaho Republican Party as we continue working to save our nation and our state,” Smith said in a statement on his website.


