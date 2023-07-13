2024 Budget
Idaho Falls City Council members receive a report on the city's fiscal year 2024 draft budget Tuesday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The city of Idaho Falls' 2024 fiscal year budgeting process is underway. 

The Idaho Falls City Council discussed the preliminary budget and reviewed asks from department heads Tuesday in a public meeting at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. The council received General Fund budget presentations from the heads of nine departments — including the Idaho Falls Public Library, Fire, Municipal Services, Public Works, Human Resources/City Attorney, Community Development Services, Police, Parks and Recreation Department and the Mayor’s Office.


