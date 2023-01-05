As of Jan. 1, the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens' Community Center is no longer allowing area residents to request weekend Meals on Wheels' deliveries after the center lost several funding sources.

For decades, senior center officials have offered the Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program, where center staff and volunteers have delivered approximately 220 hot meals daily during the week and 260 meals daily during the weekend to home-bound seniors and disabled adults throughout Bonneville County.


