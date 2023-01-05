As of Jan. 1, the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens' Community Center is no longer allowing area residents to request weekend Meals on Wheels' deliveries after the center lost several funding sources.
For decades, senior center officials have offered the Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program, where center staff and volunteers have delivered approximately 220 hot meals daily during the week and 260 meals daily during the weekend to home-bound seniors and disabled adults throughout Bonneville County.
Securing funding for the program has been a continuous stressor for the center and the Meals on Wheels program has been on the brink of dissolution for years.
The Post Register reported in 2019 that Idaho Falls area senior citizens who receive home-delivered meals had received a letter from the center announcing that the entire program would be discontinued before the end of that year.
Following news about the program’s discontinuation, local Meals on Wheels representatives began to receive phone calls from individuals and organizations wanting to help keep it afloat. United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, Fluor Idaho and multiple private organizations offered donations and volunteer time, helping the program continue the local Meals on Wheels program throughout the end of 2019 and into the next few years.
However, rising costs, fewer monetary donations and an increase in those in need of service have led senior center officials to the difficult decision of ending weekend meal deliveries.
In the last 15 years, the center has nearly doubled the number of meals it serves annually, from 31,000 in 2007 to 57,592 in 2022.
“I am very saddened that I cannot help the participants with these meals,” said Sarah Ryner, Idaho Falls Senior Citizens’ Community Center's executive director. “I would pay for all of them to have meals myself if it were possible.”
While the participants have been offered the chance to pay for the meals themselves, Ryner said most live on fixed incomes and cannot afford the added cost they would incur for the meals.
According to center officials, annual donors such as the city of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County are among those who have stopped some forms of donation.
City of Idaho Falls officials said that though the city has supported and continues to support the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens' Community Center in numerous ways and values the services it provides, the community support grants it previously offered the center for the Meals on Wheels program were discontinued in 2019.
Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said the city has awarded the center a total of $186,731.40 since 2010, through the Community Development Block Grant Program, to use for eight specific maintenance projects such as roof replacement and the installation of a walk-in freezer.
The senior center's last application for city grant funds for the Meals on Wheels program was in 2020. The federally funded $24,000 CARES Act grant was put toward food for the program and no such grants from the city have been available since.
"As in the past, we continue to welcome them to apply for the annual CDBG grant program and look forward to continuing to assist them in their mission," Grossarth said.
Community Development Block Grant Program guideline restrictions limit those funds from being used specifically for the Meals on Wheels program.
Though the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, Medicaid, United Way and the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls have continued to offer monthly support for Meal on Wheels, inflation and increased demand have made the program increasingly expensive to run.
“The building we are working out of belongs to the city and they are still helping us with that, which we are extremely grateful for, but we are receiving less funding and many additional costs,” Ryner said.
Ryner works daily to find more funding for the meals. A grant the director wrote in November was approved by a private donor, helping center officials continue the weekend meal service through the 2022 holiday season.
“The increase in costs for food has gone up so much,” Ryner said. “I spend a lot of my time writing grants only for them to be turned down, and with COVID-19 funding ending, a lot of companies are saying that funding the program is not as important to them.”
Though the center is not currently in danger of ending weekday distribution, the loss of some funding channels combined with rising costs have added stress for program officials.
“There are quite a few seniors in the area who only eat the one meal we bring them daily,” Ryner said. “The two days that we can no longer bring the food will be a big struggle for them.”
Ryner said that even with the two weekend days dropped from the delivery schedule, the center is still in need of volunteers to help deliver the weekday meals.
“We currently only have two paid drivers and we are quite frankly relying on our volunteer drivers. It would be optimal to have three or four more volunteer drivers and even a few that would be willing to do our longer routes, saving us money in paid drivers, allowing us to feed more local senior citizens,” she said.
Because the program is short-handed, office and kitchen staff are covering open driving shifts after completing their own responsibilities.
“This service helps because several people in the area don’t have family here,” Ryner said. “Many of the people we serve are bedridden. They can't get out of bed and cook themselves meals, we are sometimes the only meal and help they get.
"We are the only people they see on a daily basis and even besides the food, they need that social interaction. There have been several instances where we have found seniors who had fallen and didn’t have help. We have found people that have passed away in their homes, who might not have ever been found had we not been delivering to them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.