While you've probably often thought Idaho has slow internet. It has now been proven.
A recent broadband study by Speedtest found Idaho has the fourth slowest internet broadband speeds in the nation.
Maine had the slowest, followed by our fellow rainbow-wheel-suffering neighbors, Wyoming and Montana. Vermont rounded out the bottom five.
"All five states have low population densities which makes broadband investments there less cost-effective," the study says. "While the mean speeds in these states still well exceeded the 25 Mbps needed for 4K streaming, it’s highly likely that there are far too many residents who are not achieving these speeds."
Idaho had an average download speed of 56.82 Mbps and upload speed of 17.98 Mbps. By comparison, the nation's top state for broadband speeds, New Jersey, had a download average of 121.45 Mbps and upload average of 56.50 Mbps.
Download speed refers to how fast internet data reaches your home. It affects how long it takes to download a zip file, how long "Game of Thrones" buffers before it plays and whether the Post Register web page loads right away when you're ready to read the day's news.
Upload speed goes the opposite direction. It affects the time it takes to send data over the internet, such as a social media post or an email.
The national broadband speed average ranks seventh in the world for download, 96.25 Mbps, and 27th for upload, 32.88.
Speedtest, a company owned by Seattle-based Ookla, became well known for its easy-to-use broadband speed test. Users can visit the Speedtest website, click "go" and about 40 seconds later the site will show you your internet connection's broadband speed.
Last year, Speedtest collected data from more than 115 million tests so it could show which states and which internet service providers have the fastest broadband.
Spokespeople for both CenturyLink and Cable ONE, Idaho Falls' major internet service providers, said, via email, that broadband speeds can be affected by factors outside of their control. Those include old equipment, including the devices through which you access the internet; location, either of your home/business or of the Wi-Fi modem/router in relation to your device; and wiring within your home or business.
The Speedtest data confirms many Idaho Falls residents' lingering suspicion: our internet, delivered by cable and DSL connections, isn't as fast as elsewhere.
Why is that?
Bob Houghton, Ph.D., a professor of networking and network security at Idaho State University's College of Business, narrowed it down to two main reasons.
"We don't have the industry, we don't have the population to support the cost it takes to bring faster internet," Houghton said.
By "industry" he means technology-focused companies that require high-speed bandwidth, such as Micron and Hewlett-Packard in Boise, which has broadband averages much higher than the rest of the state.
Internet service providers, such as CenturyLink and Cable ONE, need wired infrastructure to bring internet to a home or business. More bandwidth requires more wires, which costs more money. It's expensive, especially in mountainous eastern Idaho.
"It's not in their financial best interest to bring more and more bandwidth into southeastern and northern Idaho," Houghton said. "This isn't to defend them, it's just the economic realities of the situation."
In response to a question of whether the company would invest in faster broadband infrastructure, a CenturyLink spokesperson said, "CenturyLink continues to invest in its fiber network throughout the state. We deliver speeds up to 1 gig for some customers, and are evaluating our ability to bring fiber to even more customers."
In response to the same question, a Cable ONE spokesperson said, "Over the past five years Cable ONE has invested nearly $95 million in Idaho on network upgrades and enhancements in order to bring the latest technology and fastest speeds to our customers."
If the major internet service providers don't upgrade their infrastructure, there are other options for an individual or business to invest in an inevitable bandwidth-heavy future, Houghton said.
"There are choices out there, you just have to look for them," he said.
One option is city-operated fiber networks. Ammon has been building a fiber network for years, and Idaho Falls is rolling out its own fiber network pilot this year. Fiber provides much more bandwidth than internet service delivered through cable or DSL.
The level of bandwidth you need depends on what you do on the internet.
For businesses, communication and operations are increasingly moving to the internet. For example, many businesses are using VoIP phones, or phone systems that use the internet rather than telephone wires. Retailers use credit card machines that are connected to the internet.
These internet-reliant tools require a sustainable connection, which cable and DSL providers don't always provide. While internet service providers boast up to 1 Gbps speeds, the Speedtest data proves that average bandwidth falls far below that.
"It's less about the total bandwidth and more about the sustained rate of bandwidth," Houghton said. "Fiber optic is stable at the exact rate it quotes."
The cost of losing an internet connection became apparent in December when CenturyLink experienced a nationwide outage that affected residential customers, businesses and even emergency phone systems.
Several businesses and public institutions, such as College of Eastern Idaho and District 91 School District, have hooked up to city-operated fiber networks in the area.
People who want to connect their homes to fiber might do so for a number of reasons. Maybe you work from home and need the bandwidth to download and upload large data sets? Maybe you have eight children who are all on internet-connected devices at once? Maybe you expect everything in your home is going to be connected to the internet in the future and want to get a head start?
Most people — who only stream television, browse the internet or play online video games — don't need more bandwidth than what cable and DSL offers but the ebbs and flows of an unstable connection can be frustrating.
And fiber will always transmit data more quickly.
Andrew Melton, 26, of Idaho Falls, was the first residential customer to hook up to Idaho Falls' new fiber network. Melton, who works in the College of Eastern Idaho's information technology department, said he sometimes downloads files as big as 20 gigabytes.
While his CenturyLink bandwidth could handle the data, it just took too long to download.
"Over CenturyLink that can take a couple of days," Melton said. "Over (the fiber network) you're looking at a couple of hours. It's a huge difference."
Melton said his CenturyLink connection was stable but the time saved on the fiber network made it worth the extra $33 he pays monthly.
And his Netflix shows don't buffer anymore.
Melton said he expects CenturyLink eventually will upgrade its bandwidth infrastructure, but he wasn't going to wait around for that to happen.
For people such as Melton, fiber networks fill a need — or an expectation of a future need for more bandwidth — that cable and DSL internet providers can't.
Whether those internet service providers will invest in more eastern Idaho broadband depends on us, not them, Houghton said.
"If the market demands it, it will happen," he said. "If we have the population and economy that need more bandwidth, we will get more bandwidth."