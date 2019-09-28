Bonneville County

Owner, address, description, contractor, valuation

n Brad Foster, 12409 E. Ririe Highway, agriculture exempt, Teton West of Idaho LLC, $360,000

n Price Family Farms, 6253 E. 129th N., agriculture exempt, CE Hawkins and Sons, $50,000

n Teton Communications Inc, 2895 Shady Lane, commercial addition/remodel, Legacy Telecommunications, $5,500

n Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School, 1445 N. Wood River Drive, commercial addition/remodel, Schuldt Enterprises LLC, $5,400.

n Teton Communications Inc., 2895 Shady Lane, commercial addition/remodel, General Dynamics, $15,000

n Outhouse Investments LLC, 2241 W. Omni Drive, commercial building, Wells Construction, $205,700

n John Richardson, 6724 S. Overland Drive, commercial building, Bateman Bros Construction, $245,000

n Lewis Land LLC, 4390 N. Commerce Circle, commercial building, self, $320,000

n Heyrend Properties LLC, 1880 W. Heyrend Way, commercial building, Steel Vision Construction, $1,872,000

n Frank L Vandersloot Foundation Inc., 1736 South 35th West, commercial building, self, $50,000

n B&K Professional Services, 2338 E. Endeavor St., commercial building, Eagle Rock Engineering and Land Surveying, $176,000

n JC Armory LLC, 4581 N. Haroldsen Drive, commercial HVAC remodel/addition, Alpine Heating & Air, $6,000

n Osgood Store, 2244 West 145 North, commercial HVAC, New Osgood Store, $2,500

n Thomas Butz, 418 Why Worry Lane, garage/shop/storage building, self, $3,600

n Bryce Blankenship, 2178 East 113 South, residential/accessory building, self, $1,000

n Delbert Larsen, 13134 North 130 East, garage/shop/storage building, self, $8,800

n Candice Preston, 2839 N. Waverly Ridge, garage/shop/storage building, self, $3,840

n Kristan Enright, 707 East 49th South, residential/accessory building, self, $990

n Michael McIlwain, 13801 North 45th East, garage/shop/storage building, Finn Construction, $36,880

n Candis Twede, 1080 North 45th West, garage/shop/storage building, West Wind Construction LLC, $111,000

n Jean Auble, 7677 S. Silver Spur Loop, other/accessory building, self $4,000

n Evan Pickett 5695 West 49th South, garage/shop/storage building, self, $4,800

n Jacob Roberts, 10704 N. River Road, garage/shop/storage building, Vantage Point Construction LLC, $67,200

n Justin Frandsen 6195 S. Tanglewood Circle, garage/shop/storage building, Platinum Construction, $48,000

n Timothy Fulbright, 790 Elk Ridge Drive, garage/shop/storage building, Potter Construction Inc., $34,800

n JBB Burley Properties LLC, Foothill Road, garage/shop/storage building, Guardian Homes LLC, $96,000

n Bluewave, 388 Sheep Creek Road, garage/shop/storage building, S and S Construction, $42,000

n Sunnyside Acres LLC, 973 W. Purser Lane, manufactured/mobile home, Edge Construction, $37,000

n Glayd Hawkes, 3030 N. Dallin Drive, residential addition/remodel, self, $21,880

n Paul Petersen, 4550 E. Burke Circle, residential addition/remodel, ShadeWorks Inc., $3,960

n Kristan Enright, 707 East 49th South, residential addition/remodel, self, $1,000

n Christopher Lemon, 2952 E. Sandy Drive, residential addition/remodel, self, $13,400

n Rick Oden, 3803 N. Yates Ave., residential addition/remodel, RC Mechanical, $12,270

n Ronald Vanderbeek, 8720 S. Yellowstone Highway, residential addition/remodel, self, $6,480

n David Bearden, 3079 N. Kodiak Lane, residential addition/remodel, self, $12,860

n Patrick McHatton, 4321 E. Chippewa Lane, residential addition/remodel, self, $131,920

n Jacob Welker, 4740 East 113 North, residential addition/remodel, Curt Wells Construction, $21,000

n Little Ropers Preschool & Childcare, 690 N. Butterfly Drive, residential addition/remodel, self, $23,520

n Laura Lewis, 5628 E. Canyonwood Circle, residential addition/remodel, Patio Covers of Idaho, $7,910

n Garth Jones, 8008 South Eighth West, residential HVAC, CR Solar, $39,780

n Christopher Canfield, 6935 E. Valverde St., residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $30,750

n Brooke Barker, 270 N. Creighton Way, residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $24,600

n Kirk Johnson, 1675 S. Highline Drive, residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $24,795

n Zach Burr, 9785 N. Jessie St., residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $24,600

n Wendy Johnson, 4890 East 113 North, residential HVAC, Blue Raven Solar LLC, $9,650

n Jada Cox, 13379 North 65th East, residential HVAC, Nex Energy Alliance LLC dba Solar Wholesale, $19,800

n Matthew Williams, 7500 E. Rimrock Drive, residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $27,060

n Rienna Tullos, 690 N. Butterfly Drive, residential HVAC, Blue Raven Solar LLC, $13,886

n Rhett Butler, 3473 N. Volcanic Ave., residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $19,575

n Paul B Thomas, 720 S. Emery Lane, residential HVAC, Nex Energy Alliance LLC dba Solar Wholesale, $16,200

n Shirley Stavast, 3355 W. April Drive, residential HVAC, CR Lighting & Electric Inc., $9,690

n Byron Hodges, 3254 E. Garnet St., residential HVAC, TIFPCO/Morgan Septic, $1,000

n Patrick Darneille, 3275 W. April Drive, residential HVAC, CR Lighting & Electric Inc., $13,750

n Krista Roberts, 1881 West 113 North, residential HVAC, Blue Raven Solar LLC, $17,192

n Erik Moss, 3180 N. Waverly Road, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $3,578

n Larry Hunter, 6399 E. Panorama Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $24,751

n John Capson, 6395 North 12th East, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $9,619

n Richard Skidmore, 5490 E. Skidmore Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $9,400

n Lynn Muehlfeit, 12643 North 15th East, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $4,000

n Daniel Smith, 2425 South 60th East, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $10,361.56

n Ethan Wilford, 3236 Edwards Drive, residential HVAC, Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source/Morgan Septic, $1,200

n Daniel Montenegro, 4820 E. Comish Drive, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $17,947

n Jennifer Tate, 3733 E. Siverston Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $3,382

n Chad Christensen, 2991 E. Pinnacle Drive, residential HVAC, self, $250

n Randy Gleave, 422 S. Maurine Drive, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $4,517

n Tyrel Phelps, 5581 South 45th West, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $10,900

n Aaron Rose, 4759 East 49th North, residential HVAC, Cozy Nights Fireplaces, $1,800

n Nichol Sincevich, 10469 North 85th East, residential HVAC, Cozy Nights Fireplaces, $650

n Chris Carlson, 4695 S. Mccowin Lane, residential HVAC, Valleywide Cooperative, $2,000

n Sunnyside Acres, 973 W. Purser Lane, residential HVAC, Tirrell Electric, $650

n Erin Bognar, 2782 W. Meadow Lark Lane, residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $4,300

n Shana Weinkauff (McClure), 3765 E. Upland St., residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $4,585

n Juan Martinez, 1290 N. Drystone Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $3,200

B R P Inc., 2636 West 49th South, residential HVAC, Leisure Time Inc., $3,000

Sunnyside Acres LLC, 977 W. Goldie St., residential HVAC, Tirrell Electric, $950

Lane David Durtschi, 8560 South 15th East, residential HVAC, Triple A Service, $3,500

Kevin Kooda, 6233 West 33rd South, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $3,929

Kartchner Land Management Inc., 2818 E. Larson Drive, single-family dwelling, SFD Kartchner Homes, $188,700

Guardian Homes LLC, 2030 Oakbrook St., single-family dwelling, SFD Guardian Homes LLC, $150,405

Jon Maughan, 1432 N. Marchesa Lane, single-family dwelling, Homcrafters Land Development LLC, $268,290

Doug Brainard, 1337 Cottonwood Road, single-family dwelling, Ensign Homes, $301,120

Levi Jarvis, 4134 N. Bristol Drive, single-family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $142,000

Justin J Thompson, 6121 S. Tanglewood Circle, single-family dwelling, Crystal Builders LLC, $399,160

Harker Construction LLC, 4557 E. Carmen Creek Lane, single-family dwelling, self, $154,640

Harker Construction LLC, 4732 E. Ten Mile Way, single-family dwelling, self $191,780

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4343 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $107,170

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4391 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $108,170

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4407 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $106,090

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4375 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $107,830

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4359 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $114,210

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4423 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $113,620

Levi Jarvis, 4336 N. Bristol Drive, single-family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $111,980

Edwin Lind, 80 Shady Lane, single-family dwelling, self, $120,310

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4392 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $114,420

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4344 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $122,060

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4376 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $107,720

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4326 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $115,720

Heartland Builders, 442 E. Hallmark Drive, single-family dwelling, Heartland Builders, $212,850

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4311 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $100,910

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4331 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $102,790

Rockwell Homes Inc., 4352 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $105,350

Myrna Guthrie, North 50th East, single-family dwelling, Vantage Point Homes, $181,310

Timothy Fulbright, 790 Elk Ridge Drive, single-family dwelling, Potter Construction Inc., $203,265

Jacob Roberts, 10704 N. River Road, single-family dwelling, Vantage Point Homes, $256,385

Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 East First St., sign, Sign Pro, $5,000

R C Worst, 4444 S. Yellowstone Ave., sign, Sign Pro, $22,000

Gary V Olsen, 2436 N. Woodruff Ave., use, Scoresby Farms Inc., $0

Knife River Corporation-Mountain West, 4055 Professional Way, use, Knife River Corporation-Mountain West, $0