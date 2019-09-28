Bonneville County
Owner, address, description, contractor, valuation
n Brad Foster, 12409 E. Ririe Highway, agriculture exempt, Teton West of Idaho LLC, $360,000
n Price Family Farms, 6253 E. 129th N., agriculture exempt, CE Hawkins and Sons, $50,000
n Teton Communications Inc, 2895 Shady Lane, commercial addition/remodel, Legacy Telecommunications, $5,500
n Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School, 1445 N. Wood River Drive, commercial addition/remodel, Schuldt Enterprises LLC, $5,400.
n Teton Communications Inc., 2895 Shady Lane, commercial addition/remodel, General Dynamics, $15,000
n Outhouse Investments LLC, 2241 W. Omni Drive, commercial building, Wells Construction, $205,700
n John Richardson, 6724 S. Overland Drive, commercial building, Bateman Bros Construction, $245,000
n Lewis Land LLC, 4390 N. Commerce Circle, commercial building, self, $320,000
n Heyrend Properties LLC, 1880 W. Heyrend Way, commercial building, Steel Vision Construction, $1,872,000
n Frank L Vandersloot Foundation Inc., 1736 South 35th West, commercial building, self, $50,000
n B&K Professional Services, 2338 E. Endeavor St., commercial building, Eagle Rock Engineering and Land Surveying, $176,000
n JC Armory LLC, 4581 N. Haroldsen Drive, commercial HVAC remodel/addition, Alpine Heating & Air, $6,000
n Osgood Store, 2244 West 145 North, commercial HVAC, New Osgood Store, $2,500
n Thomas Butz, 418 Why Worry Lane, garage/shop/storage building, self, $3,600
n Bryce Blankenship, 2178 East 113 South, residential/accessory building, self, $1,000
n Delbert Larsen, 13134 North 130 East, garage/shop/storage building, self, $8,800
n Candice Preston, 2839 N. Waverly Ridge, garage/shop/storage building, self, $3,840
n Kristan Enright, 707 East 49th South, residential/accessory building, self, $990
n Michael McIlwain, 13801 North 45th East, garage/shop/storage building, Finn Construction, $36,880
n Candis Twede, 1080 North 45th West, garage/shop/storage building, West Wind Construction LLC, $111,000
n Jean Auble, 7677 S. Silver Spur Loop, other/accessory building, self $4,000
n Evan Pickett 5695 West 49th South, garage/shop/storage building, self, $4,800
n Jacob Roberts, 10704 N. River Road, garage/shop/storage building, Vantage Point Construction LLC, $67,200
n Justin Frandsen 6195 S. Tanglewood Circle, garage/shop/storage building, Platinum Construction, $48,000
n Timothy Fulbright, 790 Elk Ridge Drive, garage/shop/storage building, Potter Construction Inc., $34,800
n JBB Burley Properties LLC, Foothill Road, garage/shop/storage building, Guardian Homes LLC, $96,000
n Bluewave, 388 Sheep Creek Road, garage/shop/storage building, S and S Construction, $42,000
n Sunnyside Acres LLC, 973 W. Purser Lane, manufactured/mobile home, Edge Construction, $37,000
n Glayd Hawkes, 3030 N. Dallin Drive, residential addition/remodel, self, $21,880
n Paul Petersen, 4550 E. Burke Circle, residential addition/remodel, ShadeWorks Inc., $3,960
n Kristan Enright, 707 East 49th South, residential addition/remodel, self, $1,000
n Christopher Lemon, 2952 E. Sandy Drive, residential addition/remodel, self, $13,400
n Rick Oden, 3803 N. Yates Ave., residential addition/remodel, RC Mechanical, $12,270
n Ronald Vanderbeek, 8720 S. Yellowstone Highway, residential addition/remodel, self, $6,480
n David Bearden, 3079 N. Kodiak Lane, residential addition/remodel, self, $12,860
n Patrick McHatton, 4321 E. Chippewa Lane, residential addition/remodel, self, $131,920
n Jacob Welker, 4740 East 113 North, residential addition/remodel, Curt Wells Construction, $21,000
n Little Ropers Preschool & Childcare, 690 N. Butterfly Drive, residential addition/remodel, self, $23,520
n Laura Lewis, 5628 E. Canyonwood Circle, residential addition/remodel, Patio Covers of Idaho, $7,910
n Garth Jones, 8008 South Eighth West, residential HVAC, CR Solar, $39,780
n Christopher Canfield, 6935 E. Valverde St., residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $30,750
n Brooke Barker, 270 N. Creighton Way, residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $24,600
n Kirk Johnson, 1675 S. Highline Drive, residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $24,795
n Zach Burr, 9785 N. Jessie St., residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $24,600
n Wendy Johnson, 4890 East 113 North, residential HVAC, Blue Raven Solar LLC, $9,650
n Jada Cox, 13379 North 65th East, residential HVAC, Nex Energy Alliance LLC dba Solar Wholesale, $19,800
n Matthew Williams, 7500 E. Rimrock Drive, residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $27,060
n Rienna Tullos, 690 N. Butterfly Drive, residential HVAC, Blue Raven Solar LLC, $13,886
n Rhett Butler, 3473 N. Volcanic Ave., residential HVAC, Telt Ventures, $19,575
n Paul B Thomas, 720 S. Emery Lane, residential HVAC, Nex Energy Alliance LLC dba Solar Wholesale, $16,200
n Shirley Stavast, 3355 W. April Drive, residential HVAC, CR Lighting & Electric Inc., $9,690
n Byron Hodges, 3254 E. Garnet St., residential HVAC, TIFPCO/Morgan Septic, $1,000
n Patrick Darneille, 3275 W. April Drive, residential HVAC, CR Lighting & Electric Inc., $13,750
n Krista Roberts, 1881 West 113 North, residential HVAC, Blue Raven Solar LLC, $17,192
n Erik Moss, 3180 N. Waverly Road, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $3,578
n Larry Hunter, 6399 E. Panorama Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $24,751
n John Capson, 6395 North 12th East, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $9,619
n Richard Skidmore, 5490 E. Skidmore Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $9,400
n Lynn Muehlfeit, 12643 North 15th East, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $4,000
n Daniel Smith, 2425 South 60th East, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $10,361.56
n Ethan Wilford, 3236 Edwards Drive, residential HVAC, Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source/Morgan Septic, $1,200
n Daniel Montenegro, 4820 E. Comish Drive, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $17,947
n Jennifer Tate, 3733 E. Siverston Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $3,382
n Chad Christensen, 2991 E. Pinnacle Drive, residential HVAC, self, $250
n Randy Gleave, 422 S. Maurine Drive, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $4,517
n Tyrel Phelps, 5581 South 45th West, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $10,900
n Aaron Rose, 4759 East 49th North, residential HVAC, Cozy Nights Fireplaces, $1,800
n Nichol Sincevich, 10469 North 85th East, residential HVAC, Cozy Nights Fireplaces, $650
n Chris Carlson, 4695 S. Mccowin Lane, residential HVAC, Valleywide Cooperative, $2,000
n Sunnyside Acres, 973 W. Purser Lane, residential HVAC, Tirrell Electric, $650
n Erin Bognar, 2782 W. Meadow Lark Lane, residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $4,300
n Shana Weinkauff (McClure), 3765 E. Upland St., residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $4,585
n Juan Martinez, 1290 N. Drystone Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $3,200
B R P Inc., 2636 West 49th South, residential HVAC, Leisure Time Inc., $3,000
Sunnyside Acres LLC, 977 W. Goldie St., residential HVAC, Tirrell Electric, $950
Lane David Durtschi, 8560 South 15th East, residential HVAC, Triple A Service, $3,500
Kevin Kooda, 6233 West 33rd South, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel LLC, $3,929
Kartchner Land Management Inc., 2818 E. Larson Drive, single-family dwelling, SFD Kartchner Homes, $188,700
Guardian Homes LLC, 2030 Oakbrook St., single-family dwelling, SFD Guardian Homes LLC, $150,405
Jon Maughan, 1432 N. Marchesa Lane, single-family dwelling, Homcrafters Land Development LLC, $268,290
Doug Brainard, 1337 Cottonwood Road, single-family dwelling, Ensign Homes, $301,120
Levi Jarvis, 4134 N. Bristol Drive, single-family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $142,000
Justin J Thompson, 6121 S. Tanglewood Circle, single-family dwelling, Crystal Builders LLC, $399,160
Harker Construction LLC, 4557 E. Carmen Creek Lane, single-family dwelling, self, $154,640
Harker Construction LLC, 4732 E. Ten Mile Way, single-family dwelling, self $191,780
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4343 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $107,170
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4391 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $108,170
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4407 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $106,090
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4375 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $107,830
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4359 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $114,210
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4423 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $113,620
Levi Jarvis, 4336 N. Bristol Drive, single-family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $111,980
Edwin Lind, 80 Shady Lane, single-family dwelling, self, $120,310
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4392 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $114,420
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4344 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $122,060
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4376 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $107,720
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4326 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $115,720
Heartland Builders, 442 E. Hallmark Drive, single-family dwelling, Heartland Builders, $212,850
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4311 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $100,910
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4331 E. Arcadia Ave., single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $102,790
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4352 E. Tasman Drive, single-family dwelling, Rockwell Development Inc., $105,350
Myrna Guthrie, North 50th East, single-family dwelling, Vantage Point Homes, $181,310
Timothy Fulbright, 790 Elk Ridge Drive, single-family dwelling, Potter Construction Inc., $203,265
Jacob Roberts, 10704 N. River Road, single-family dwelling, Vantage Point Homes, $256,385
Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 East First St., sign, Sign Pro, $5,000
R C Worst, 4444 S. Yellowstone Ave., sign, Sign Pro, $22,000
Gary V Olsen, 2436 N. Woodruff Ave., use, Scoresby Farms Inc., $0
Knife River Corporation-Mountain West, 4055 Professional Way, use, Knife River Corporation-Mountain West, $0