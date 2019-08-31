Owner, address, description,contractor, valuation
Freeze, Gene, 73 Snowberry Lane, agricultural exempt, Timbersteele Custom Buildings LLC, $234,000
Frazier, Mike, 12333 East 101 North, agricultural exempt, Self, $55,000
Schafer, Annette L, North 45th East, agricultural exempt, Self, $18,000
Humphries, Daron, 2314 East 26th North, commercial building, self, $625,000
City of Iona, 4930 N. Foothill Road, commercial building, self, $949,000
Teton Communications Inc., 5285 N Panorama Drive, commercial addition/remodel, Larson Tower Specialists, $10,000
McElroy, Kyle, 14200 North 175 East, garage/shop/storage building, self, $24,000
Moore, Alan, 3443 N. Baldwin Ave., garage/shop/storage building, self, $5,600
Wilkinson, Jon, 3771 Swan Valley, garage/shop/storage building, self, $11,520
Olsen, Charles, 631 W. Pleasant Circle, garage/shop/storage building, self, $10,080.00
Fisher, David, 6613 N. Orlinda Lane, garage/shop/storage building, self, $30,000
McGuire, Dave, 113 Raven Road, garage/shop/storage building, self, $60,000
Johnson, Josh, 7774 South 45th West, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $3,857
Butikofer, Arlon, 12971 North Fifth West, residential HVAC, High Country Heating & Air LLC, $3,500
Lopez, Ignacio, 3621 E. Capstone Drive, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $4,800
R & M Bentley Family Management LLC, 5529 South 11th East, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $11,905
Bueling, Julie, 6699 N. Albert Lane, residential HVAC, Advanced Home Service, $13,590
Horsley, Bonnie, 3710 South 35th West, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $4,500
Morgan, Jake, 3425 Francesca Lane, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $8,800
Stoddard, Russell, 2965 E. Sandy Drive, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $3,526
Fernandez, Fernando, 4550 East 41st North, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $8,239
Baird, Michael, 830 N. Eden Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $1,831
Petersen, Mark, 5432 West 33rd South, residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $4,100
Taylor, Jeremy Brooks, 1152 North 45th East, residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $200
Landon, Brock, 6276 North 26th West, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $18,000
Williams, Kemp, 6203 South 45th West, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $4,916
Hadden, Barney, 6646 North Derek Lane, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $850
Johnson, Breck, 270 N. Farnsworth Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $14,000
Rope, Ronald, 5800 S. Marbrisa Lane, residential HVAC, Leisure Time Inc., $5,500
Rogers, Brad, 1625 S. Highline Drive, residential HVAC, Leisure Time Inc., $5,000
Bradley, Patricia, 415 Contor Ave., residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $3,300
Walker, Kent, 5970 South 15th East, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $5,230
Lindula, Michael, 1414 South 35th West, residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $17,000
Robinson, Shannon, 10378 South First East, residential HVAC, Advanced Home Service, $7,600
Hunt, Gary, 2957 E. Sandy Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $3,100
Hernandez-Resendiz, Febe, 495 N. Eve Drive, residential HVAC, Sermon Service & Electric, $546
Patterson, Ryan, 3870 N. Monroe Ave., residential HVAC, Alpine Heating & Air, $800
Velasco, Roberta, 12972 North Fifth East, residential HVAC, Right Now Heating & Air, $10,400
Jamison, Brian, 3140 E. Skyview Drive, residential HVAC, Conan Heating & Air Conditioning, $7,500
Perry, Bryce and Lisa, 415 N. Farnsworth Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $4,717
Orozco, Alicia, 800 N. Stevens Drive, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $4,749
Williams, Carole Lynn, 815 N. Foothill Road, residential HVAC, Miles Heating & Air Conditioning, $13,050
Lapray, Brad, 1036 E. Lazy Lane, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $13,778
Herbst, Lynde, 12553 E. Ririe Highway, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $8,361
Frontier Property Group, North Freeport Lane, residential HVAC, High Country Heating & Air LLC, $835
Stoddard, Kristina, 367 S. Foothill Road, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $5,008
Thompson, John, 4217 E. Lewiston Place, residential HVAC, First Call Jewel, Inc., $5,184
Harker, Brittany, North Stevens Drive, residential HVAC, self, $5,000
Maughan, Chris, 4647 South 65th West, residential remodel/addition, Porticade Construction LLC, $22,624
Holley, Andy, 4515 South 65th West, residential remodel/addition, CR Lighting & Electric Inc., $18,350
Hamm, Eric, 780 S. Belle Arbor Drive, residential remodel/addition, self, $5,600
Sherick, Mark, 908 West 81st South, residential remodel/addition, Mico Construction, $56,550
Kozak, Tyler, 2573 East 94th North, residential remodel/addition, Telt Ventures, $22,000
Reed, Christon, 8282 North 26th West, residential remodel/addition, CR Lighting & Electric Inc., $20,440
States, Torrey, 2606 East 95th North, residential remodel/addition, Blue Raven Solar, LLC, $8,721
Church, Ty, 1360 S. Rimline Drive, residential remodel/addition, Telt Ventures, $34,400
Densmore, Michael, 1454 N. Crimson Drive, residential remodel/addition, Telt Ventures, $30,750
Mcrea, Melinda, 866 E. Dennis Circle, residential remodel/addition, Telt Ventures, $31,750
Hallbert, Heather, 3869 Golden Lane, residential remodel/addition, Telt Ventures, $17,300
James, Larry, 4185 E. Clarkston Court, residential remodel/addition, K. Foster Construction LLC, $2,240
Goldberry, Frank, 7860 South 45th West, residential remodel/addition, self, $47,000
Pennell, Mara, 355 N. Opal Circle, residential remodel/addition, First Call Jewel, Inc., $13,572
Hess, Devin, 8278 Black Hawk Drive, single family dwelling, Benson, Quinn, $184,755
Trubl, Chris, 2242 E. Cedar Point Lane, single family dwelling, All Phase Construction Inc., $172,360
Garcia, Andy, 8328 S. Black Hawk Drive, single family dwelling, self, $390,425
Carlson, Fred, 7256 North Fifth West, single family dwelling, SDH Construction LLC, $154,180
Jarvis, Levi, 4783 N. Daydream Lane, single family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $118,200
Jarvis, Levi, 4154 N. Bristol Drive, single family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $135,270
Biddulph, Michael and Marla, 2456 South 60th East, single family dwelling, Platinum Construction, $256,505
Jarvis, Levi, 4705 N. Daydream Lane, single family dwelling, Liberty Homes & Development LLC, $117,880
Ward, Curtis, 4356 E. Booner St., single family dwelling, Guardian Homes LLC, $109,590
Comore Development, 6621 E. Big Bend Drive, single family dwelling, Skidmore Inc., $137,825
Brown, Jeff or Shelley, 291 Meadow Creek Road, single family dwelling, Modern Steel Buildings Idaho, $232,300
Reed, Brad, 3 Hoffman Summer Home, single family dwelling, Black Pearl Construction LLC, $177,855
Rodriguez, Ramon, 6286 South 46th East, single family dwelling, Homecrafters Land Development LLC, $523,560
Infanger, Deby, 1542 South 35th West, use, self, $1,000