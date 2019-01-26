Owner, address, valuation
AGRICULTURE
Richard Neville, 3255 East 129 North, $5,600.
Beau Baty, 6737 South 45th West, $17,280.
COMMERCIAL
Mechanical
Harrington and Co., 5578 N. Yellowstone Highway, $15,000.
Reed Com LLC, 3353 North 25th East, $2,405.
Barry South, 5231 North 29th East, $3,200.
3ENG, 4943 North 29th East.
New construction
Rocky Frasure, North Holmes Avenue, $40,000.
Parkwood Equestrian Center LLC, 1800 East 49th South, $96,000.
Genesis Investments LLC, 391 Stanley St., $220,000.
Donald Sorrells, 3889 S. American Way Building 3 A-D, $175,000.
Donald Sorrells, 3881 S. American Way Building 3 A-D, $175,000.
Sign
Torres and Sons LLC, 6751 S. Overland Drive, $9,000.
McDonalds Restaurant, 6737 South 45th West, $14,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Mechanical/fireplace
Sherron Hansen, 6688 South 15th East, $7,500.
Eduardo Carrillo, 124 West 81st South, $2,500.
Jeral Williams, 7327 N. Yellowstone Highway, $5,249.
Kent Sawyer, 9730 North 27th East, $3,000.
Sandra Anderson, 320 W. Spring Meadow Drive, $3,000.
Ernie Tate, 2265 North 26th West, $9,700.
Robert Hansen, 3165 East 81st North, $6,157.
Tammy Oberg, 2948 E. Lincoln Road, $1,800.
Norman Stockton, 3384 S. Holmes Ave., $12,775.
Michael Morrison, 9044 South Fifth West, $7,307.
Jeffrey Steadman, 5363 E. Cliffside Cirlce, $795.
Scott Harmon, 1015 Cottonwood Road, $697.
Rebecca Miller, 430 N. Ladino Drive, $27,728.
Angela Boyer, 405 N. Crimson Drive, $3,416.
Tammy Oberg, 2948 E. Lincoln Road, $1,800.
Ken Brown, 6541 South Ninth West, $8,500.
Zeferino Chavez, 3300 S. Rancho Via Drive, $6,801.
New construction
Jeri Armstrong, 217 Bills Road, $81,480.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3700 N. Baldwin Ave., $114,480.
Levi Jarvis, 4225 N. Bristol Drive, $144,280.
Levi Jarvis, 4124 N. Bristol Drive, $152,580.
Levi Jarvis, 4188 N. Bristol Drive, $160,380.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4231 E. Cordoba Lane, $118,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4249 E. Cordoba Lane, $108,420.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4307 E. Cordoba Lane, $121,750.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4323 E. Cordoba Lane, $94,285.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4341 E. Cordoba Lane, $114,420.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4183 E. Cordoba Lane, $115,540.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4188 E. Cordoba Lane, $108,420.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4213 E. Cordoba Lane, $118,760.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4224 E. Cordoba Lane, $121,830.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4267 E. Cordoba Lane, $121,830.
Jaime Rhoda, 5770 East 65th South, $258,820.
Guardian Homes, 1955 N. Mesa Canyon Drive, $145,460.
Outbuilding
Philip Petersen, 6261 West 49th South, $28,800.
Rick Grisham, 12505 East 101 North, $28,800.
Matthew Elison, 8748 S. Saddle Horn Drive, $18,000.
Remodel
Randy West, 4443 E. Deloy Drive, $14,000.
Dan T. Albaugh, 2667 N. Lavender Drive, $13,887.
Michael Taylor, 6810 E. Valverde St., $19,068.
Morris Revocable Trust, 4391 E. Aschli Lane, $9,652.
Kathryn Kiser, 4254 E. Lewiston Place, $21,000.
James Hancock, 1153 N. Richland Drive, $2,520.
Travis Dolton, 3148 N. Florian Ave., $13,720.
Casey Jackman, 7186 S. Bowman Lane, $40,000.