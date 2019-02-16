Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
COMMERCIAL
Remodel
IF-1 LLC, 350 Memorial Drive #301, $325,000.
Independent School District 1, 1520 S. Boulevard, $25,000.
Class A School District 91, 1305 E. Ninth St., $25,000.
School District 91, 165 Cobblestone Lane, $35,000.
IF School District 91, 2365 Genevieve Way, $35,000.
CF Holdings LLC, 1955 Fremont Ave., $114,000.
100 Proof LLC, 393 N. Park Ave., $250,000.
Busch Ag Resources Inc., 5755 S. Yellowstone Ave., $800,000.
BDS LLC, 1821 Hoopes Ave., $30,000.
City of Idaho Falls, 1495 Foote Drive, $7,500.
Todd Thoulion, 429 Park Ave., $20,000.
East Idaho Credit Union, 1170 Science Center Drive, $4,000.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7185 Bedford Ave., $141,285.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7117 Bedford Ave., $144,045.
Roberts Investments LLC, 334 Lomax St., $94,500.
Roberts Investments LLC, 336 Lomax St., $94,500.
MBT Development Inc., 6406 Glass Mountain Blvd., $330,430.
Fall Creek Homes, 637 Sterling Drive, $186,180.
SDH Construction, 392 Fire Thorn Drive, $204,710.
Stephen Hart, 322 Rock Hollow Lane, $213,325.
Michael Hay Construction LLC, 3859 Barossa Drive, $194,475.
SDH Construction LLC, 6016 Zachary Drive, $155,855.
Vantage Point, 5006 Gallant Drive, $170,260.
Harker Construction, 5117 Thatcher Ave. $175,700.
Liberty Homes and Development LLC, 3800 Cove Fort Drive, $176,745.
Vantage Point, 4988 Rock Creek Drive, $186,170.
Liberty Homes & Development LLC, 3775 Cove Fort Drive, $179,070.
Leland Jensen Construction Inc., 744 Regency Lane, $134,880.
Remodel
Dean Alexander, 3710 Cobblestone Lane, $100.
Christopher McManus, 340 Call Ave., $12,000.
Charles J Urbanski, 3506 Stonebrook Lane, $12,545.90.
Scott Bishop, 112 Stone Run Lane, $16,000.
Kenneth Boylan, 599 Hickory Lane, $15,200.