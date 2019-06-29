Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
COMMERCIAL
New construction
The Falls LLC, 1415 Whitewater Drive, Building 15, $1,561,050.
The Falls LLC, 1415 Whitewater Drive, Building 16, $1,561,050.
The Falls LLC, 1415 Whitewater Drive, Garage 12, $79,200.
The Falls LLC, 1451 Whitewater Drive, carports, $96,000.
Terraform Companies, 1240 Lindsay Blvd., $2,400,000.
Millicent Properties LLC, 535 W. Sunnyside Road, $1,000,000.
Teton Communications Inc., 547 Utah Circle, $20,000.
Golden Valley Natural, 1740 S. Yellowstone Ave., $150,000.
Remodel
Class A School District 91, 350 Castlerock Lane, $25,000.
School District 91, 2020 Pancheri Drive, $25,000.
Fred Meyer Stores Inc., 1555 Northgate Mile, $2,500,000.
IF Health Services Inc., 2280 E. 25th St., $250,000.
City of Idaho Falls, 1560 Fremont Ave., $15,000.
BDS LLC, 2090 E. 25th St., $20,000.
Idahoan Foods LLC, 900 Pier View Drive, $1,500,000.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association, 1235 Jones St., $300,000.
Ranger Holdings LLC, 3082 Outlet Blvd., $500,000.
Westmark Credit Union, 2520 Channing Way, $8,065.
BDS LLC, 2275 Channing Way, $25,000.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 578 Montezuma St., $139,910.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 608 Roxbury St., $128,110.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7086 Hamden Ave., $140,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7119 Hamden Ave., $126,940.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 577 Flannagon St., $139,555.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 607 Flannagon St., $133,485.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1075 Ernest Drive, $110,055.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1097 Ernest Drive, $138,210.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 781 Trails End, $123,335.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 783 Trails End, $123,335.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 785 Trails End, $123,335.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 787 Trails End, $123,335.
Jeff Belloff of J Belloff and Sons, 5105 River Bend Lane, $190,065.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1064 Ernest Drive, $133,205.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1090 Ernest Drive, $135,660.
Alice Croxford, 950 Boise Ave., $78,020.
Fall Creek Homes, 583 Sterline Drive, $192,435.
Chase Taylor, 368 Rock Hollow Lane, $284,245.
Fall Creek Homes, 597 Glendora Circle, $186,180.
Vantage Point, 5281 Rock Hollow Lane, $168,470.
Fall Creek Homes, 5295 Thatcher Ave., $160,710.
Rocky and Cynthia Robello, 2072 Mikayla Lane, $225,710.
Vantage Point, 5348 Eaglewood Drive, $189,750.
Vantage Point, 5181 Rock Hollow Lane, $181,650.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1012 Ernest Drive, $137,750.
Liberty Homes and Development LLC, 3924 Cove Fort Drive, $135,135.
SPT Investments Inc., 710 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 710 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
Touchstone Builders LLC, 5208 Rock Hollow Lane, $192,980.
Rocky Mountain Capital LLC, 110 E. Second St., $78,020.
Remodel
Maurice E McAffee, 2204 S. Emerson Ave., $14,025.
Toni Kenney, 1856 Jeppson Ave., $3,500.
Gary Clegg, 3359 Chimney Peak, $48,960.
CR Land LLC, 336 Short St., $30,00.
Daniel Loder, 526 L St., $0.
RC Mechanical, 423 N. Ridge Ave., $11,750.
Adelina Olsen, 1205 Cabin Cove, $10,000.
Lee Morse, 1690 Rainer St., $1,800.
Loreto Palacios, 1028 Cassia Ave., $3,600.
Joseph Stephan, 246 Calistoga Drive, $4,160.
Anna Long, 4387 Pocono St., $3,120.
Robert Jewart, 4955 Pevero Drive, $3,000.
John Buck, 2846 Newman Drive, $780.
Phillip Hagen, 2324 Hoopes Ave., $2,500.
Hermila Moreno, 466 Vassar Way, $1,840.