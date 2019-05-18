Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
COMMERCIAL
New construction
Seven Synergy Holdings LLC, 3330 S. Yellowstone Ave., $2,300,000.
Remodel
City of Idaho Falls, 2140 N. Skyline Drive, $2,424,195.
Eastern Idaho Health Services Inc., 3200 Channing Way, Unit A106, $350,000.
On Time Financial LLC, 1420 E. 17th St., Suite A, $100,000.
North Landing Building R LLC, 901 Pier View Drive, Suite 102, $65,000.
Idaho Falls School District 91, 2350 Hemmert Ave., $24,000.
BDS LLC, 2275 Channing Way, $80,000.
Alturas Parkway Plaza LLC, 240 S. Woodruff Ave., $24,000.
Melaleuca Inc., 330 N. Capital Ave., $6,800.
Murrcan Properties, 1530 Elk Creek Drive, $7,150.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
Michelle Sayer, 4415 Ronda Ave., $537,445.
Fall Creek Homes, 328 Palisade Drive, $203,720.
Fall Creek Homes, 5601 Jolyn Way, $229,770.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 579 Roxbury St., $140,585.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7120 Hamden Ave., $128,110.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1009 Ernest Drive, $138,210.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1031 Ernest Drive, $137,225.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 1053 Ernest Drive, $134,925.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3285 Stella Drive, $135,855.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 985 Ernest Drive, $129,250.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3290 Stella Drive, $136,025.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3291 Stella Drive, $135,255.
Fall Creek Homes, 730 Jex Lane, $169,420.
Heartland Builders, 305 Rock Hollow Lane, $224,310.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 790 Trails End, $125,685.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 794 Trails End, $125,685.
Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 796 Trails End, $125,685.
George W Clarke, 480 Troy Ave., $199,140.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3273 Stella Drive, $127,510.
Lewis Frye, 5361 Thatcher Ave., $191,020.
Melvin Hill, 4944 River Bend Lane, $205,420.
Vantage Point, 287 Rock Hollow Lane, $198,630.
Vantage Point, 5312 Rock Hollow Lane, $187,380.
Liberty Homes and Development LLC, 3925 Cove Fort Drive, $165,530.
Kevin Hathaway, 5134 Rock Hollow Lane, $192,980.
New Earth Development Inc., 2845 Blackwood, $134,590.
New Earth Development Inc., 2853 Blackwood, $134,590.
Jake Lee Lindsay, 6434 Desert Peak Drive, $410,045.
SDH Construction, 661 Sterling Drive, $162,280.
SDH Construction, 581 Glendora Circle, $157,735.
Vantage Point, 5096 Rock Hollow Lane, $158,685.
New Earth Development Inc., 782 Boxwood Drive, $172,720.
SDH Construction LLC, 689 Mya Lane, $170,540.
Remodel
Kurt Kaufman, 3884 Redbarn Lane, $30,000.
Bybee Holdings LLC, 2028 Dalmatian Drive, $99,705.
Robert G Spence, 190 E. 24th St., $10,080.
Three Peaks Homes LLC, 540 I St., $17,000.
Danielle Jensen, 1749 Delmar Drive, $16,000.
Mark Stewart Owen, 647 Safstrom Ave., $12,000.
Casey Kovesdi, 3892 Steeplechase Lane, $18,540.
Zachariah Parkinson, 2678 Clarence Place, $22,600.
Juan C Alonso, 2194 E. First St., $1,280.
Jimmy L Spells Sr., 1002 W. Elva St., $3,320.
Butikofer Family Trust, 680 W. Crowley St., $0.
C. Lew Pelot, 231 W. 16th St., $18,000.
Larry Holmquist, 1439 Elk Creek Drive, $880.
Jayson A Bird, 5215 Solstice Lane, $8,520.