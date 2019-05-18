Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

COMMERCIAL

New construction

Seven Synergy Holdings LLC, 3330 S. Yellowstone Ave., $2,300,000.

Remodel

City of Idaho Falls, 2140 N. Skyline Drive, $2,424,195.

Eastern Idaho Health Services Inc., 3200 Channing Way, Unit A106, $350,000.

On Time Financial LLC, 1420 E. 17th St., Suite A, $100,000.

North Landing Building R LLC, 901 Pier View Drive, Suite 102, $65,000.

Idaho Falls School District 91, 2350 Hemmert Ave., $24,000.

BDS LLC, 2275 Channing Way, $80,000.

Alturas Parkway Plaza LLC, 240 S. Woodruff Ave., $24,000.

Melaleuca Inc., 330 N. Capital Ave., $6,800.

Murrcan Properties, 1530 Elk Creek Drive, $7,150.

RESIDENTIAL

New construction

Michelle Sayer, 4415 Ronda Ave., $537,445.

Fall Creek Homes, 328 Palisade Drive, $203,720.

Fall Creek Homes, 5601 Jolyn Way, $229,770.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 579 Roxbury St., $140,585.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 7120 Hamden Ave., $128,110.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 1009 Ernest Drive, $138,210.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 1031 Ernest Drive, $137,225.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 1053 Ernest Drive, $134,925.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3285 Stella Drive, $135,855.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 985 Ernest Drive, $129,250.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3290 Stella Drive, $136,025.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3291 Stella Drive, $135,255.

Fall Creek Homes, 730 Jex Lane, $169,420.

Heartland Builders, 305 Rock Hollow Lane, $224,310.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 790 Trails End, $125,685.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 794 Trails End, $125,685.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 796 Trails End, $125,685.

George W Clarke, 480 Troy Ave., $199,140.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3273 Stella Drive, $127,510.

Lewis Frye, 5361 Thatcher Ave., $191,020.

Melvin Hill, 4944 River Bend Lane, $205,420.

Vantage Point, 287 Rock Hollow Lane, $198,630.

Vantage Point, 5312 Rock Hollow Lane, $187,380.

Liberty Homes and Development LLC, 3925 Cove Fort Drive, $165,530.

Kevin Hathaway, 5134 Rock Hollow Lane, $192,980.

New Earth Development Inc., 2845 Blackwood, $134,590.

New Earth Development Inc., 2853 Blackwood, $134,590.

Jake Lee Lindsay, 6434 Desert Peak Drive, $410,045.

SDH Construction, 661 Sterling Drive, $162,280.

SDH Construction, 581 Glendora Circle, $157,735.

Vantage Point, 5096 Rock Hollow Lane, $158,685.

New Earth Development Inc., 782 Boxwood Drive, $172,720.

SDH Construction LLC, 689 Mya Lane, $170,540.

Remodel

Kurt Kaufman, 3884 Redbarn Lane, $30,000.

Bybee Holdings LLC, 2028 Dalmatian Drive, $99,705.

Robert G Spence, 190 E. 24th St., $10,080.

Three Peaks Homes LLC, 540 I St., $17,000.

Danielle Jensen, 1749 Delmar Drive, $16,000.

Mark Stewart Owen, 647 Safstrom Ave., $12,000.

Casey Kovesdi, 3892 Steeplechase Lane, $18,540.

Zachariah Parkinson, 2678 Clarence Place, $22,600.

Juan C Alonso, 2194 E. First St., $1,280.

Jimmy L Spells Sr., 1002 W. Elva St., $3,320.

Butikofer Family Trust, 680 W. Crowley St., $0.

C. Lew Pelot, 231 W. 16th St., $18,000.

Larry Holmquist, 1439 Elk Creek Drive, $880.

Jayson A Bird, 5215 Solstice Lane, $8,520.

