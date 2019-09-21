Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

COMMERCIAL

New construction

Gordy Hansen, 3020 Outlet Blvd., $726,000.

Paul Fife, 1345 Jones St., $600,000.

City of Idaho Falls, 2725 Carnival Way, $2,500.

Remodel

McDonalds c/o Trevor Prophet, 1485 W. Broadway, $600,000.

Sports Academy Management, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive, $32,000.

Kristopher Criddle, 1515 Ashment Ave., $120,000.

RESIDENTIAL

New construction

Rockwell Homes, 591 Flannagon St., $137,750.

Rockwell Homes, 3172 Stella Drive, $135,660.

Rockwell Homes, 3184 Stella Drive, $133,215.

Rockwell Homes, 3196 Stella Drive, $134,935.

Rockwell Homes, 3212 Stella Drive, $140,820.

Rockwell Homes, 3226 Stella Drive, $146,025.

Rockwell Homes, 3244 Stella Drive, $151,660.

Rockwell Homes, 3256 Stella Drive, $133,215.

Rockwell Homes, 3268 Stella Drive, $136,370.

Next Construction Solutions LLC, 5714 Long Cove Drive, $281,040.

R Jay Taylor Construction, 844 Brigham Drive, $145,195.

Tanner Investments LLC, 231 Calistoga Drive, $202,570.

Wind River Construction, 5160 Solstice Lane, $276,400.

MC & DM Investments LLC, 4444 Yorkshire Lane, $146,440.

MC & DM Investments LLC, 4458 Yorkshire Lane, $156,290.

SDH Construction, 201 Sadona Summit Drive, $200,670.

SDH Construction, 532 Glendora Circle, $161,130.

Remodel/accessory building

Martineau Revocable Trust, 2999 Tipperary Lane, $4,320.

Jeremiah E Painter, 449 E. 18th St., $1,780.

Mike R Starnes, 320 E. 18th St., $7,840.

Mariano Vazquez Perez, 408 H St., $4,250.

Leslie A Chapman, 3205 Simon St., $25,600.

Jayson A Bird, 5215 Solstice Lane, $15,360.

Kerry Beutler, 2368 Brandon Drive, $1,000.