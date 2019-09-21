Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
COMMERCIAL
New construction
Gordy Hansen, 3020 Outlet Blvd., $726,000.
Paul Fife, 1345 Jones St., $600,000.
City of Idaho Falls, 2725 Carnival Way, $2,500.
Remodel
McDonalds c/o Trevor Prophet, 1485 W. Broadway, $600,000.
Sports Academy Management, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive, $32,000.
Kristopher Criddle, 1515 Ashment Ave., $120,000.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
Rockwell Homes, 591 Flannagon St., $137,750.
Rockwell Homes, 3172 Stella Drive, $135,660.
Rockwell Homes, 3184 Stella Drive, $133,215.
Rockwell Homes, 3196 Stella Drive, $134,935.
Rockwell Homes, 3212 Stella Drive, $140,820.
Rockwell Homes, 3226 Stella Drive, $146,025.
Rockwell Homes, 3244 Stella Drive, $151,660.
Rockwell Homes, 3256 Stella Drive, $133,215.
Rockwell Homes, 3268 Stella Drive, $136,370.
Next Construction Solutions LLC, 5714 Long Cove Drive, $281,040.
R Jay Taylor Construction, 844 Brigham Drive, $145,195.
Tanner Investments LLC, 231 Calistoga Drive, $202,570.
Wind River Construction, 5160 Solstice Lane, $276,400.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 4444 Yorkshire Lane, $146,440.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 4458 Yorkshire Lane, $156,290.
SDH Construction, 201 Sadona Summit Drive, $200,670.
SDH Construction, 532 Glendora Circle, $161,130.
Remodel/accessory building
Martineau Revocable Trust, 2999 Tipperary Lane, $4,320.
Jeremiah E Painter, 449 E. 18th St., $1,780.
Mike R Starnes, 320 E. 18th St., $7,840.
Mariano Vazquez Perez, 408 H St., $4,250.
Leslie A Chapman, 3205 Simon St., $25,600.
Jayson A Bird, 5215 Solstice Lane, $15,360.
Kerry Beutler, 2368 Brandon Drive, $1,000.