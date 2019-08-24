Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
SPT Investments Inc., 712 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 712 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
JTJ LLC, 2091 Mikayla Lane, $206,430.
Fall Creek Homes, 5332 Glendora Ave., $176,365.
Fall Creek Homes, 5226 Thatcher Ave., $185,930.
JTJ LLC, 2051 Mikayla Lane, $193,220.
NEXT Construction Solutions, 5716 Long Cove Drive, $202,990.
Vantage Point, 668 Cole Court, $182,975.
Blake Jones Construction, 636 Cole Court, $188,760.
Fall Creek Homes, 318 Rock Creek Circle, $175,675.
Fall Creek Homes, 5276 Thatcher Ave., $178,405.
Fall Creek Homes, 5229 Thatcher Ave., $176,155.
SDH Construction LLC, 5185 Jupiter Hills Drive, $170,500.
SDH Construction LLC, 5225 Glendora Ave., $176,090.
New Earth Development, 817 Trails End, $125,685.
New Earth Development, 815 Trails End, $125,685.
New Earth Development, 813 Trails End, $125,685.
New Earth Development, 811 Trails End, $125,685.
SDH Construction, 533 Glendora Circle, $179,785.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 599 Roxbury St., $137,155.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7153 Hamden Ave., $137,465.
Gonzalo Rodriguez, 1485 Houston St., $103,360.
Alan Carter, 5172 Rock Hollow Lane, $216,210.
Curt Wells Construction, 5279 Eaglewood Drive, $192,630.
JV Enterprises LLC, 6087 Glass Mountain Blvd., $332,405.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3187 Felicity Drive, $136,380.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3199 Felicity Drive, $144,055.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3217 Felicity Drive, $133,195.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3162 Stella Drive, $129,130.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3163 Felicity Drive, $127,090.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3175 Felicity Drive, $135,915.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3231 Felicity Drive, $136,025.
Louis Wasniewski, 5081 Jupiter Hills Drive, $187,505.
Fall Creek Homes, 313 Rock Creek Circle, $132,390.
Fall Creek Homes, 338 Rock Creek Circle, $176,405.
Carol J Stewart, 2075 Mikayla Lane, $226,140.
All Star Construction, 5085 Shadow Creek Drive, $160,400.
Cambridge Development Inc., 5349 Rock Hollow Lane, $164,130.
SPT Investments Inc., 716 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 716 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 716 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 712 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
Remodel
Planning18, 2368 Brandon Drive, $5,000.
Syndica Enterprises LLC, 781 N. Holmes Ave., $75,000.
Jerry A Papin Jr., 721 Homer Ave., $73,265.
Bryce Matheson, 5006 Gallant Drive, $32,460.
Jason D Farnsworth, 205 S. Ridge Ave., $5,360.
Ryan Taylor, 2020 Stosich Lane, $14,180.
Robert D Copp, 3352 Charleston Lane, $1,140.
John Dockendorf, 927 Royal Ave., $5,850.
Michelle Sayer, 4415 Ronda Ave., $162,945.
Mike Lee, 2930 Balboa Drive, $3,520.
Kevin Smith, 191 Southpoint Blvd., $2,880.
Scott D Banta, 228 E. 21st St., $300.
Eliseo Delgado, 962 Poulson St., $1,620.
COMMERCIAL
New construction
GMV Properties, 2351 Coronado St., $260,000.
Richard Pottorff, 1770 W. Broadway, $10,000.
Gordy Hansen, 3020 Outlet Blvd., $181,000.
Remodel
Pharmacy Development LLC, 2250 Coronado St., $500,000.
H Street Rentals, 210 H St., $3,000.
School District 91, 165 Cobblestone Lane, $35,000.
G W Bean Family Trust, 3838 S. Yellowstone Ave., $15,000.