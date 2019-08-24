Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

RESIDENTIAL

New construction

SPT Investments Inc., 712 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.

SPT Investments Inc., 712 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.

JTJ LLC, 2091 Mikayla Lane, $206,430.

Fall Creek Homes, 5332 Glendora Ave., $176,365.

Fall Creek Homes, 5226 Thatcher Ave., $185,930.

JTJ LLC, 2051 Mikayla Lane, $193,220.

NEXT Construction Solutions, 5716 Long Cove Drive, $202,990.

Vantage Point, 668 Cole Court, $182,975.

Blake Jones Construction, 636 Cole Court, $188,760.

Fall Creek Homes, 318 Rock Creek Circle, $175,675.

Fall Creek Homes, 5276 Thatcher Ave., $178,405.

Fall Creek Homes, 5229 Thatcher Ave., $176,155.

SDH Construction LLC, 5185 Jupiter Hills Drive, $170,500.

SDH Construction LLC, 5225 Glendora Ave., $176,090.

New Earth Development, 817 Trails End, $125,685.

New Earth Development, 815 Trails End, $125,685.

New Earth Development, 813 Trails End, $125,685.

New Earth Development, 811 Trails End, $125,685.

SDH Construction, 533 Glendora Circle, $179,785.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 599 Roxbury St., $137,155.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 7153 Hamden Ave., $137,465.

Gonzalo Rodriguez, 1485 Houston St., $103,360.

Alan Carter, 5172 Rock Hollow Lane, $216,210.

Curt Wells Construction, 5279 Eaglewood Drive, $192,630.

JV Enterprises LLC, 6087 Glass Mountain Blvd., $332,405.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3187 Felicity Drive, $136,380.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3199 Felicity Drive, $144,055.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3217 Felicity Drive, $133,195.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3162 Stella Drive, $129,130.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3163 Felicity Drive, $127,090.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3175 Felicity Drive, $135,915.

Rockwell Homes Inc., 3231 Felicity Drive, $136,025.

Louis Wasniewski, 5081 Jupiter Hills Drive, $187,505.

Fall Creek Homes, 313 Rock Creek Circle, $132,390.

Fall Creek Homes, 338 Rock Creek Circle, $176,405.

Carol J Stewart, 2075 Mikayla Lane, $226,140.

All Star Construction, 5085 Shadow Creek Drive, $160,400.

Cambridge Development Inc., 5349 Rock Hollow Lane, $164,130.

SPT Investments Inc., 716 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.

SPT Investments Inc., 716 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.

SPT Investments Inc., 716 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.

SPT Investments Inc., 712 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.

Remodel

Planning18, 2368 Brandon Drive, $5,000.

Syndica Enterprises LLC, 781 N. Holmes Ave., $75,000.

Jerry A Papin Jr., 721 Homer Ave., $73,265.

Bryce Matheson, 5006 Gallant Drive, $32,460.

Jason D Farnsworth, 205 S. Ridge Ave., $5,360.

Ryan Taylor, 2020 Stosich Lane, $14,180.

Robert D Copp, 3352 Charleston Lane, $1,140.

John Dockendorf, 927 Royal Ave., $5,850.

Michelle Sayer, 4415 Ronda Ave., $162,945.

Mike Lee, 2930 Balboa Drive, $3,520.

Kevin Smith, 191 Southpoint Blvd., $2,880.

Scott D Banta, 228 E. 21st St., $300.

Eliseo Delgado, 962 Poulson St., $1,620.

COMMERCIAL

New construction

GMV Properties, 2351 Coronado St., $260,000.

Richard Pottorff, 1770 W. Broadway, $10,000.

Gordy Hansen, 3020 Outlet Blvd., $181,000.

Remodel

Pharmacy Development LLC, 2250 Coronado St., $500,000.

H Street Rentals, 210 H St., $3,000.

School District 91, 165 Cobblestone Lane, $35,000.

G W Bean Family Trust, 3838 S. Yellowstone Ave., $15,000.