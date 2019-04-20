Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation

COMMERCIAL

New construction

MPT Hospital LLC, 2325 Coronado St., $60,000.

City of Idaho Falls, 671 Riverwalk Drive, $0.

DAFAB Construction, 3020 Outlet Blvd., $0.

Remodel

Studio I Architects, 530 S. Holmes Ave., $550,000.

BDS LLC, 1819 Hoopes Ave., $65,000.

ACC Properties LLC, 3393 Merline Drive, $370,000.

MCMM Utah LLC, 433 S. Utah Ave., $76,000.

CF Holdings LLC, 1955 Fremont Ave., $125,317.

K2 Builders Inc., 310 N. Eastern Ave., $100,000.

Allen Roy Messick, 623 E. First St., $15,000.

Zack Lindsay, 250 S. Woodruff Ave., $10,000.

RESIDENTIAL

New construction

Michael Hay Construction LLC, 3835 Barossa Drive, $175,475.

New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 2830 Blackwood, $134,590.

New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 2831 Blackwood, $136,630.

Leland Jensen Construction Inc., 4465 Yorkshire Lane, $143,695.

Ryan Fuger, 5395 Thatcher Ave., $179,720.

Vantage Point, 6006 Fox Run Drive, $150,875.

Vantage Point, 3028 Fox Run Drive, $151,630.

Nathan Marshall, 4322 Steeplechase Lane, $158,210.

Castlerock Homes, 275 Sadona Summit Drive, $200,485.

Castlerock Homes, 828 Bingham Drive, $175,445.

SDH Construction, 5346 Rock Hollow Lane, $180,995.

Heartland Builders, 219 Sadona Summit Drive, $197,665.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 800 Trails End, $125,685.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 802 Trails End, $125,685.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 804 Trails End, $125,685.

Idaho Land Holdings LLC, 806 Trails End, $125,685.

SDH Construction LLC, 623 Sterling Drive, $174,220.

WM Construction, 5276 Rock Hollow Lane, $187,200.

New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 2838 Blackwood, $134,590.

New Earth Development Inc. Contractor, 2839 Blackwood, $136,630.

Remodel

Philip R Rivers, 2324 Koro Ave., $19,210.

Justin R Ashby, 4150 Pocono St., $19,260.

Trenna L Williams, 134 E. Crowley St., $5,600.

Keith Banner, 3774 Cove Fort Drive, $3,260.

