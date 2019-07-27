Name and/or applicant, address, valuation
COMMERCIAL
New construction
6T Holdings LLC, 2538 N. Boulevard, $900,000.
TFES 685 LLC, 3729 Woodking Drive, $500,000.
Bruce Heywood, 2325 Coronado St., $3,000,000.
Remodel
Independent School District 91, 690 John Adams Parkway, $50,000.
Intermountain Gas Company, 1527 Hollipark Drive, $55,000.
John H Groberg, 1712 E. 16th St., $15,000.
Thomas Investments LP, 515 N. Park Ave., $25,000.
Batelle Facility Owner, 2525 Fremont Ave., $203,168.
Cortez Professional Plaza LLC, 2960 Cortez Ave., $25,000.
College of Eastern Idaho, 3950 S. Yellowstone Ave., $400,000.
Alan Nickell, 440 Garfield St., $36,861.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 6675 Bedford Ave., $173,9800.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 562 Montezuma St., $133,485.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 7154 Hamden Ave., $136,350.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 594 Roxbury St., $138,150.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 592 Roxbury St., $135,660.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3188 Felicity Drive, $137,495.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3202 Felicity Drive, $148,045.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3220 Felicity Drive, $129,255.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3230 Felicity Drive, $129,975.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3238 Felicity Drive, $134,970.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 4274 Steeplechase Lane, $160,500.
Fall Creek Homes, 1465 Chesney Court, $192,425.
SPT Investments Inc., 714 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 714 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
SPT Investments Inc., 714 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
Blake Jones, 253 Sadona Summit Drive, $195,240.
Christina Wallaker, 2838 Laguna Drive, $210,945.
Park Place Joint Venture LLC, 6054 Fox Run Drive, $161,160.
Park Place Joint Venture LLC, 6076 Fox Run Drive, $150,750.
Heartland Builders, 5602 Jolyn Way, $205,650.
Remodel
Tamara Wiscombe, 335 E. Second St., $950.
Jennifer A Jensen, 1534 Austin Ave., $11,320.16.
Michael J Nordello, 1788 Charlene St., $5,760.
Bryan Jensen, 392 Falls Drive, $2,800.
Jaime Loynd, 675 E. Eighth St., $7,520.
JR Real Estate Investments LLC, 248 E. 11th St., $60,000.
Clinton and Kristy Cooper, 2466 John Adams Parkway, $800.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 431 E. 14th St., $8,350.
Christopher Scott Elder, 538 W. 21st St., $6,000.
Laurel and Gay Willis Family Trust, 1390 E. 12th St., $20,800.
Seth Warren Davis, 3328 Simon St., $27,560.
William Armstrong, 660 E. 10th St., $6,600.
James W Webb, 305 Lomax St., $6,000.
Edwin Michael Nelson, 1805 Malibu Drive, $2,400.